Formula One Racing Team Chooses Internap for Performance Hosting, CDN and IP Services

This morning, Sahara Force India , a key competitor on the popular worldwide Formula One auto racing circuit, announced it has selected Internap as its official web hosting and Content Delivery Network provider. (Formula One racing will return to the U.S. this year - after a five-year absence - with a U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on November 18th.)

As a rapidly emerging team on the circuit - placing 6th last season - Force India’s fan base around the world is growing quickly, attracting more than a half million website visitors last year. As a result, Force India is launching a new website that will allow it to communicate and interact with fans globally. Aligning with its own need for speed, it chose Internap’s “performance IT infrastructure package”, including its Managed Hosting and Content Delivery Network, along with its route-optimized Performance IP network with XIP (TCP acceleration). Internap’s global services will allow Force India to easily support significant spikes in website traffic as fans follow races taking place across the world. It will also allow Force India to ensure the fast, reliable delivery of multi-media content for fans anywhere in the world on any device - including HD images, live and on-demand streaming video and social media.

