Lightware Debuts Series of HDMI Optical Extenders

Lightware U.S.A,. the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering, has announced the introduction of its 100, 100R and 200R series of HDMI Optical Extenders. The new HDMI-OPT series devices extend HDMI 1.3, DVI 1.0, HDCP 1.1 compliant and bidirectional RS-232 signals over one multimode fiber and transmit the video signal with embedded audio up to 2,600 meters.

Highlights of the products include passing a HDMI signal though one single-fiber, HDMI 1.3a and RS-232 extension; advanced EDID management; pixel-accurate reclocking; dual output with a built-in distribution amplifier (available in specific product types); and up to 1920x1200 or 2048x1080 resolution with 36-bit deep color and embedded audio - features that are in demand today.

"With the new HDMI-OPT series devices you get HDCP compliance and all these capabilities with a single fiber cable compared to competitors' products that require up to four cables," notes Blake Dudash in sales and marketing. "The optical extenders also complement Lightware's matrix frames which feature HDMI or fiber-optic HDCP-compliant input and output boards."

He also points out that two versions of the optical extenders, TX-200R and RX-200R, come with bidirectional RS232 for remote-device control over the same fiber core.

All transmitters feature Lightware's well-known Advanced EDID Management with a memory of 100 EDIDs, 50 of which are user programmable. Using the Factory, Custom or Transparent EDID emulation, the user can fix and lock EDID data on the transmitter's input connector.

Single-Fiber Technology makes these units fully HDMI 1.3 and HDCP 1.1 compliant without the need of a second fiber cable or copper connections. To simplify cabling, the bidirectional communication - which is necessary for HDCP handshaking - is performed on the same fiber core that transmits the video signal.

Cross compatibility between every device in Lightware's fiber optical product portfolio is ensured thanks to Lightware's attentive design. In a stand-alone application, the HDMI-OPT series transmitter and receiver can work together simply, but with Lightware's hybrid modular matrix concept, it is even possible to connect these extender boxes directly to the matrix router using an MX-HDMI-OPT series input or output optical boards. This integrated solution simplifies installation and helps reduce system costs.

The HDMI-OPT series devices are shipping now.

