SOUND DEVICES 552 EARNS NOMINATION FOR 2010 TEC AWARD IN OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

REEDSBURG, WI, SEPTEMBER 29, 2010 — Sound Devices 552 Production Mixer has been nominated for a Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the small format console technology category. The TEC Awards are the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals honoring the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, films, TV shows and live performances.

Sound Devices 552 Production Mixer is the company’s first to feature a fully integrated digital audio recorder. Ideal for both simple run-and-gun applications and in complex multi-input/multi-output production setups, Sound Devices 552 is the most technologically advanced portable audio mixer available to date.

Designed specifically for professional sound engineers, Sound Devices 552 contains five precision, high-dynamic range, transformer-balanced microphone inputs with expanded gain and headroom. The studio-grade inputs have their own limiter, sweepable high-pass filter and pre- or post-fade direct output. At the heart of each microphone input lies a high-performance Lundahl input transformer, which provides freedom from interference in even the most severe RF and EMI environments that are encountered in the field.

“We are honored to once again be nominated for a TEC Award in the Outstanding Technical Achievement category, this year for our new 552 Production Mixer,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director of Sound Devices. “It’s very rewarding to be recognized year after year by such a prestigious organization for our dedication to developing innovative products specifically for field and on-location recording.”

The TEC Awards was established in 1985 to honor outstanding achievement in professional audio production and product innovation. The nominations were made by a panel of approximately 100 audio industry veterans, in a variety of fields. Winners are determined by members of professional audio and sound production organizations, through online voting conducted by an independent company. Voting will take place from November 1 through 30th.

The winners will be announced on Friday evening, January 14, at the Anaheim Hilton as a special highlight of NAMM, the leading international music products trade show. The ceremony will include the presentation of the Les Paul Award and the TEC Awards Hall of Fame Induction.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The eleven-year-old company designs and manufactures from its Reedsburg, Wisconsin, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI, and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.