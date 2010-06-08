Small Tree Answers the Call to Service for Iostudio

When the National Guard tapped Iostudio to assist with its new marketing efforts, the Nashville-based marketing and web development company realized immediately that it needed a more robust storage solution to handle the increased workflow. To improve project management while providing its editing team the resources required to meet tight deadlines efficiently and effectively, Iostudio turned to Small Tree and its GraniteSTOR Ethernet-based shared storage technology.

Prior to installing Final Cut in its facility, Iostudio had been using Drobo storage products. While the Drobo units provided editors with sufficient storage to complete projects, having to copy files to a central location and then to a local drive had become a hassle. Upon conducting extensive research and after an on-site visit from Small Tree, Iostudio decision makers were impressed with the exceptional performance and extreme affordability of GraniteSTOR.

With the shift to Final Cut Studio, Iostudio installed a 32 TB, 16 drive GraniteSTOR ST-RAID direct attached shared storage solution designed specifically for Final Cut users looking for economical, functional and easy to manage storage technology. Providing consistent performance over Ethernet networks while offering optimal cost-efficiency, the low latency of Small Tree’s ST-RAID ensures there are no dropped frames. Included in the GraniteSTOR solution is Small Tree’s PEG6, a 6-port Ethernet card and Edge-corE ES4528V, a 28-port Gigabit Ethernet switch.

“Once the National Guard gave us the green light to increase video production work to support their marketing campaign, we knew we had to find a more effective alternative to our previous workflow solution,” said Bibi Bielat, video producer at Iostudio. “With GraniteSTOR, we’re turning around projects at least 30% quicker and that is substantial given the number of projects we’re working on.”

