AUTOSCRIPT TELEPROMPTERS HELP KEEP UNITED TECHNOLOGIES EXECUTIVES AND GUESTS ON CUE IN NEW PRODUCTION STUDIO

HARTFORD, CT, OCTOBER 25, 2011—When United Technologies Corporation (UTC), a company that provides high-technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries, built its new professional television studio, it selected teleprompters and software from Autoscript, the world’s leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group brand, to help keep its executives and clients at ease during company broadcasts.

Over the past year, UTC, a diversified company whose products include Carrier heating and air conditioning, Hamilton Sundstrand aerospace systems and industrial products, Otis elevators and escalators, Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, Sikorsky helicopters, UTC Fire & Security systems and UTC Power fuel cells, introduced a new video production studio to its corporate headquarters in downtown Harford, CT. Locating the studio in the headquarters offers convenient, on-premise access for UTC executives.

“The idea was to create a studio within close proximity to executive leaders of UTC,” says David Conaway, studio manager and video producer, UTC. “Whether we’re looking to coordinate a live interview with CNBC or tape quarterly earnings for internal broadcasts, the new studio is equipped with the latest in professional broadcast technologies, while helping to cut down on travel time.”

In its first six months, the new studio facilitated more than 100 videos and will likely more than double that in the remainder of its inaugural year—from internal messages to presidential messages from the individual UTC business units. Featuring three sets—an executive desk, an interview setting, and a green screen—the studio also includes Autoscript’s 15-inch LED15TFT Plus on-camera teleprompters, which have become a staple in many of the studio’s productions, helping to keep speakers on cue, while allowing for script changes to be incorporated easily via Autoscript’s +WinPlus+ Studio software.

Utilizing the latest in Autoscript’s illumination technology, the TFT (thin-film transistor) LED system offers instant warm-up to full brightness, unlike CCFLs (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Tubes), which take many minutes to reach full efficiency and light output. In addition, the LED15TFT was developed with customer feedback in mind and comes with a wide-angle hood, making it optimal for news or studio-based productions.

+WinPlus+ Studio is a Windows-based software package that adds the ease of "point and click" to an intuitive on-screen edit display. It can provide stand-alone prompting for both presentation and general production, both in the studio and on location. Features include a fully active run order, which can be manipulated at any time during scrolling, as well as instant prompt editing.

