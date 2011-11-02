Singular Software Presto Extends Integration to Premiere Pro: Launches Public Beta Program

Calling all Premiere Pro editors; add Singular Software Presto to your workflow and create engaging presentation videos in just minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia – Singular Software™, a developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce the public beta of Singular Software Presto™ for OS X (v2.0) with support for Adobe® Premiere Pro®. Singular Software Presto dramatically simplifies the creation of high-quality presentation videos. The application’s sophisticated computer tracking and automation technology works alongside Premiere Pro to automatically synchronize footage of the presenter, presentation slides, and a video taken of the screen – creating a polished video of the presentation in just minutes. “Singular Software Presto has saved Sony Vegas Pro and Final Cut Pro users hours in the edit bay. We’ve received many inquiries from Adobe customers, and our team has been hard at work adding support for Premiere Pro,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “Singular Software Presto turns what can be a tedious and time-consuming edit into one that is quick and creative. Its automation and layout tools quickly transform raw footage into a professional, polished presentation video.”

The public beta of Singular Software Presto for OS X (v2.0) offers key new features, including support for importing projects from Premiere Pro, the ability to render video directly, and full control over audio mixing. For more information or to download the beta, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/presto.html.

About Singular Software Presto

The Singular Software Presto application utilizes advanced head tracking and image-matching technology to simplify the entire editing process for creating presentation videos. Users start by importing video of the presenter and presentation screen into Premiere Pro (CS4 or newer; PluralEyes is also required for CS4 users, and recommended for CS5 or CS5.5). This project is then imported into Singular Software Presto to apply its automation magic and presentation layout tools.

Singular Software Presto creates a precisely timed slide track with bright slide images in place of the screen video by automatically synchronizing the original slide images with the video of the screen. The application’s advanced tracking technology automatically keeps the presenter in view, alongside the slides, in appealing two-up layouts, and the resulting video can be used as is or customized with the provided templates.

Availability of Singular Software Presto for Premiere Pro

Singular Software Presto is currently available in public beta for Premiere Pro. To download the beta, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software Presto is a trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com