Australia's Leading Pay TV Provider Expands Pilat Media Installation With IBMS Rights

LONDON -- May 24, 2012 -- Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB), a leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that Australian pay television provider FOXTEL is expanding its deployment of Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) with the addition of IBMS Rights. IBMS Rights will provide FOXTEL with a centralized tool for managing the rights for each piece of content to be delivered to multiple platforms and devices.

Available either as a standalone solution or as an addition to IBMS-managed environments, IBMS Rights delivers centralized rights management for all types of broadcasting operations and platforms. With IBMS Rights, media operations can manage contracts and licensed rights for all content to be distributed through their own services or through sub-licensing. Acquisitions and finance personnel can log on and centrally manage consumption and distribution rights for all acquired or self-produced content, and they can record and process any rights conditions or obligations using IBMS Rights' flexible and extensible business rules engine.

"We launched IBMS Rights in 2010 with customers like FOXTEL in mind -- successful media enterprises that are looking to maximize revenues in this multiplatform world, while at the same time ensure compliance with multiple and highly varied contractual obligations," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "We look forward to working with FOXTEL as it expands its IBMS footprint for greater control over all aspects of its media business operation."

More information about the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

# # #

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Corus, Discovery, Sky New Zealand, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, SBS, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.