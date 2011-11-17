Kaufman Ltd Names Red TX As Its Preferred Broadcast Audio Supplier

Broadcast sound specialist Red TX has been named as the preferred audio supplier for all broadcast projects undertaken by production company, Kaufman Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Kaufman Ltd is headed by Mike Kaufman and provides executive production and supervisory services to a range of companies including Live Nation, Smooth Operations, Universal Music and O2.

Mike Kaufman says: “I have worked with Red TX on numerous high profile music festivals and events and have come to appreciate the quality of their work and their dedication to getting the best possible broadcast sound. When you are dealing with a live event, it is really important to have the support of a team you trust because it must be right first time – there are no second chances.”

In recent months Red TX has been called in to handle the broadcast audio for various projects on which Mike Kaufman has been Executive Producer. These include Hard Rock Calling and the Download festival, both of which were produced by Live Nation and broadcast on Sky Arts and Vh1 USA; Sainsbury's Super Saturday, which was broadcast on Channel 4, and Kings of Leon – Live In Hyde Park, which was recorded for future release.

“One of the main reasons I have named Red TX as my preferred audio supplier is because they show such enormous pride in their work,” Kaufman adds. “It also helps that they have recorded so many artists and bands over the years. It is very reassuring for a band undertaking a live event to know the sound team and to trust them on the basis of past good experiences. This was certainly the case with Linkin Park and Bon Jovi, both of which had Red TX driving the audio controls.”

Red TX director Ian Dyckhoff says: “We are really pleased that Kaufman Ltd has consolidated its relationship with Red TX and we take it as a huge compliment that a producer of Mike’s experience recognises the quality of the service we offer. We look forward to working with him on many more groundbreaking music events in the future.”

-ends-

About Red TX:

Red TX provides a comprehensive concert recording and broadcast service to the music and television industries. The company has state-of-the-art mobile recording facilities and can handle projects of any size or complexity. As well as recording audio for broadcast, the company also records live music events for subsequent release on CD or DVD. It is headed by Ian Dyckhoff and Tim Summerhayes, both of whom have extensive experience in delivering high-quality audio for broadcast. www.red-tx.com