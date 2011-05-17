Wohler Products at Expo Cine Video Televisión (Telemundo):

AMP1-D8MDA-3G Dolby(R) Digital Audio Monitor

One of four in Wohler's new D-Series line of lower-cost Dolby(R) Digital audio monitors, the AMP1-D8MDA-3G is a 1RU in-rack monitor capable of outputting and/or displaying up to eight channels of encoded audio from Dolby Digital (AC3) sources. The monitor allows operators to switch seamlessly between encoded or discrete PCM sources, as well as full, simultaneous demuxed output of the selected multichannel source. Input capabilities range from dual-input 3G, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, AES/EBU streams, and analog signals. The AMP1-D8MDA-3G is ideal for use in VTR bays, mobile production vehicles, teleconferencing installations, multimedia systems, satellite links, cable TV facilities, and on-air radio studios.

MADI-8 Audio Monitor

Wohler will showcase its new MADI-8 audio monitor, which enables broadcasters to implement the Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows. MADI is an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio. MADI is extremely desirable for outside broadcasters, as it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analog or AES-based audio distribution. The MADI-8 can be connected in series within a MADI stream for audible monitoring of any eight of the 64 channels at the same time. The 1RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD menu display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, a front-panel headphone jack, channel-presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.

Presto Video Switcher

Also on display will be Presto, a new video switcher that makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source and switches both video and audio signals to two re-clocked SDI outputs.

Pandora Loudness Analyzer

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or rack-mountable loudness monitor with logging that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain that requires simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters address the demands of global loudness standards, Pandora provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio. Accepting and analyzing up to eight channels of embedded audio in either SDI or discrete AES streams, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS/LUFS) over a user-defined period of time ranging from 400 milliseconds to 60 minutes. Logs for each session are stored for review at any time.

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor, designed with the operator in mind. Highlights include support for SMPTE 2020 metadata monitoring, a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration, the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button, automatic format detection to trigger user-defined presets, an optical TOSLINK input option for monitoring the consumer's set-top box (STB) experience, and improved display of metadata and stream status information. To facilitate the additional information that can be displayed, the system gives operators free rein in using both screens as they wish, including the option of putting metering on one screen and status/metadata on the other. These new updates are available as a simple upgrade to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units.

Company Background:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of video, audio, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

COMPANY QUOTE:

"Many dynamic and competitive factors are shaping the Latin American broadcasting landscape, and Wohler is committed to offering the tools our customers need to operate as cost-effectively and efficiently as possible," said Graciela Llamas, CSAM regional sales manager for Wohler Technologies. "Telemundo is an ideal forum for us to give the marketplace a first look at exciting new solutions alongside our Mexican distributor Sistemes Digitales en Audio y Video. I'm looking forward to showing off our new products -- especially the AMP1-D8MDA-3G, which was developed around input and feedback from many of our key Latin and South American customers to address their specific needs and concerns for confidence monitoring."

