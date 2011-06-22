HARMAN’s Studer Launches Broadcast Academy to Provide Training and Certification for Vista Digital Consoles

NORTHRIDGE, California — Beginning in July 2011, HARMAN’s Studer will launch the Studer Broadcast Academy, a new program to provide broadcast engineers with training and technical certification for its world-class line of Vista digital consoles. The Studer Broadcast Academy will be serviced with the Studer truck, featuring two broadcast studios (one housing a Vista 9 and the other a Vista 5). Training and certification will be held in multiple cities throughout the United States, with plans to extend the program to Europe in October 2011.

The Studer Broadcast Academy will include hands-on training for Studer’s Vista consoles as part of certification modules that will provide engineers with proof of efficiency with the Vista line. In addition, engineers are welcome to attend the Open House sessions for product demonstrations, with no requirement to pursue certification.

“We have seen a trend in the broadcast industry where freelance engineers are taking on a much greater presence than ever before, which means there are a lot of engineers out there working on a lot of different control surfaces from day to day,” said Keith Watson, Marketing Director, HARMAN Mixing Group. “The Studer Broadcast Academy will enable engineers to get comfortable with the Studer product line, which will serve them well on projects where Studer consoles are being used.”

Confirmed dates for the Studer Broadcast Academy and Open House sessions include:

July 11: Cincinnati, OH (Broadcast Academy)

July 12: Columbus, OH (Broadcast Academy)

July 13: Pittsburgh, PA (Open House)

July 14: Pittsburgh, PA (Broadcast Academy)

July 15: Philadelphia, PA (Open House)

July 16: Philadelphia, PA (Broadcast Academy)

July 18: New York, NY (Open House)

July 19: New York, NY (Broadcast Academy)

July 20: New York, NY (Broadcast Academy)

July 21: Washington, D.C. (Open House)

July 22: Washington, D.C. (Broadcast Academy)

More information on the Studer Broadcast Academy can be found at usa.studer.ch

