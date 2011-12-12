HARMAN’s Soundcraft Releases “The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing” App for iPad

POTTERS BAR, United Kingdom – HARMAN’s Soundcraft today announced that it is releasing its popular tutorial, “The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing,” as an iPad app. Derived from the popular “Guide to Mixing” booklet. The booklet provides an introduction and explanation about what an audio mixer is, what its functions are, and the basics of setting up and using a PA system.

“Since its introduction, ‘The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing’ has become a popular reference for learning about what a mixer does and how to use it, and there are more than a million copies in use worldwide,” said Keith Watson, Marketing Director, HARMAN Mixing Group. “From its original booklet form it has evolved to become available as a web page, as a downloadable PDF, on DVD and online video formats. Making this industry-standard reference available on the iPad was the inevitable next step.”

“The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing” is tailor-made for the iPad. It uses the same now-classic video clips that have drawn more than 350,000 views on YouTube alone. The Guide takes users through all aspects of setting up and using an audio mixer including: explaining the various controls and functions, connecting microphones, instruments and outboard effects, basic and advanced mixing techniques, using mixers for live sound and for studio recording, and many additional topics.

The full version of “The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing” is available for $2.99 from http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/soundcraft-guide-to-mixing/id481298869?mt=8 or search iTunes for “Soundcraft.” A lite version will soon be available free of charge that contains one full chapter and excerpts from the other chapters.

“’The Soundcraft Guide to Mixing’ has become an invaluable educational tool for students, small bands, musicians, novice sound engineers and people who are starting their careers in pro audio,” Watson said. “The iPad is the perfect portable and interactive format for the Guide.”

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,500 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.0 billion for twelve months ending September 30, 2011.