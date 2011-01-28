RADIO FRANCE INSTALLS ITS NINTH SSL C100 DIGITAL BROADCAST CONSOLE

Console Delivers the Quality, Ease of Use and Versatility Required for Diverse Production Schedule

PARIS, FRANCE – Radio France, the French national broadcasting company, and the primary producer of radio programming for France, has recently upgraded its Studio 108 with a 24+8 fader Solid State Logic C100 Digital Broadcast Console. Radio France has over 60 studios in its main building in Paris dedicated to different types of program production. The C100 HDS in Studio 108 is used for talking head and interview/magazine type programming as well as small live music performances. The console represents the ninth C100 in operation at Radio France facilities.

“When we set out to replace our aging analogue desk with a digital console, we looked at offerings from many companies,” says Sylvain Dumortier, project manager, Engineering and Integration Department, Radio France. “We decided on the SSL C100 HDS because of the company’s reputation, the console’s ease of use, product reliability and customer service. Our engineers are very familiar with SSL topology, so this made the transition very smooth. As this is radio production, the sound quality was an extremely important factor and the C100 HDS gives us the sound we required.”

Studio 108 has a generous sized recording room with audience seating, a large round table for panel discussions and a music area complete with grand piano. From here the studio can handle news, magazine, documentary, drama and music programs. The plan is to share the studio with several stations under the Radio France banner, so the studio will cover many broadcast bases and program genres.

“We have a public service mission that mandates information and culture diffusion, as well as music and drama production,” explains Dumortier. “We needed to equip our studios with the very best equipment and the SSL C100 HDS helps us to attain that goal. The very best here means more than just sound quality.”

For capture and post production, Studio 108 has a resident Pro Tools® DAW that can be controlled from the C100’s surface. While audio post is not the primary use, the inherent design flexibility of the C100 HDS allows the studio to meet the demands of any production situation.

“We are now in the process of deciding which shows will be produced from Studio 108,” Dumortier continues. “By designing our new systems to be able to meet multiple audio missions, we have the flexibility to produce content of any type in Studio 108, and this helps our booking schedule. The SSL C100 HDS allows us to accomplish our design intentions.”

