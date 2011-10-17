Visual Unity Delivers “The Guide To A Smart Broadcast Multiscreen Strategy” And A Formula To A Successful Multiscreen Business Model

Visual Unity, a leading systems integrator and multiscreen platform provider, today announced the publication of its new white paper, “The Guide to a Smart Broadcast Multiscreen Strategy.” The paper explores why multiscreen broadcast should matter to today's TV companies and details how to effectively deliver a multiscreen strategy – with minimal risk and maximum return on investment.

“If you’re still managing your broadcast operations in the same way that you were prior to 2007 (when the iPhone first hit the market) and have not yet implemented a multiscreen strategy, you’re missing out on more than 78% of today’s potential audience and a demographic of future big spenders that is growing at a faster pace than any group of technology adopters in history,” says Tomas Petru, President of Visual Unity. “This white paper is a valuable resource to help broadcasters and technology partners to better understand how to reach emerging multiscreen audiences across TV, web, mobile and connected devices, maintain audience share through interaction and engagement and deliver a real digital dividend.”

The paper cites a number of recent leading analyst reports on the state of the TV industry, connected device penetration and audience behaviour. Visual Unity discusses the challenges of deploying a multiscreen strategy (from delivery, operational and business perspectives) and presents a formula to deliver a successful multiscreen business model, based on both revenue generation and growth of audience share.

“We explain how broadcasters can effectively exploit their current infrastructure and in-house resources to integrate into new platforms and, with minimal investment, secure their place in the connected era,” Petru concludes.

The white paper is now available for downloading from:

www.visualunity.com/en/whitepaper-download/

-ends-

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is a leading Broadcast & Multiscreen Systems Integrator (MSI) who combines IP video expertise with an inherent understanding of traditional broadcast operations to enable companies to effectively adapt their operations to meet the growing demand for online and mobile content. Borne out of respected international SI Visual Connection (latterly KIT digital Czech), the team has been designing, delivering and integrating turnkey TV systems, broadcast-IT convergent and multiscreen solutions since 1991.

Visual Unity’s award-nominated vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners enter the challenging world of multiscreen media, providing complete control over how their brand and assets are managed and monetised. Through four highly scalable and flexible modules, the vuMediaTM platform delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive VOD services and a secure robust Content Delivery Network – all of which can be seamlessly deployed into existing workflows. www.visualunity.com