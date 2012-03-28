NAB 2012 SEES US DEBUT OF AUTOSCRIPT’S PROFESSIONAL PROMPTING SOLUTIONS FOR I-SERIES DEVICES, NEW WIRELESS CONTROLS

TWICKENHAM, UK, MARCH 28, 2012— Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, will present a full range of end-to-end prompting solutions at NAB 2012 (Booth C6625), with systems designed to fit all budgets and production needs. Products on display will include the US debut of a new wireless foot controller and a prompting app and accessories for the Apple i-Series devices, as well as the increasingly popular voice-activated prompters.

Autoscript works continually to develop and improve the presenter experience, using feedback from customers to create solutions that enable productions to push the boundaries without compromising in features or quality. With the ever-increasing need for presenters to host news or entertainment shows from various places within a studio complex, Autoscript has introduced the Magno Wireless Foot Control that allows presenters to control the speed of the script anywhere within the studio location without the need to run cabling. Using RF technology on the 400mhz license free range, the Magno Foot Control will not interfere with any other devices and can be used up to 100 metres from the receiver module. The Magno Foot Control can be seamlessly added to existing Autoscript installations.

Another wireless device on display is the Smart Combiner Wireless Receiver. As the need grows for wireless controllers, this receiver allows up to four separate wireless controllers to be used in a single studio, and further Wireless Smart Combiners can be added to increase this number.

Autoscript will also demonstrate a new professional prompting app for users of the iPod, iPad and iTouch, developed in conjunction with Teleprompting Techniques. PicoPrompt is available via the App Store, along with Picoscroll, a free scroll App. Autoscript will also offer a scroll control and a connector for the i-Series range.

However, one of the most beneficial elements lies within Autoscript’s new upgrade to its WinPlus software, the most widely used prompting application in daily usage around the world. The new version of WinPlus now offers the capability for producers to select and send single stories or complete running orders from the broadcast studio to a journalist or presenter’s i-Series device anywhere in the world.

Voice activated prompting is beginning to be adopted throughout the world and Autoscript is at the forefront of this technology. Customers are able to integrate voice activation seamlessly into their existing Autoscript systems with a simple software update; no additional hardware is required. Presenters can then control the scrolling speed of the text simply by adjusting the speed at which they speak. Autoscript recently presented an Arabic language version at CABSAT 2012; since the system is Unicode compliant, Autoscript can support any language that is supported by Windows, with the inclusion of subtle accents and all TrueType and Adobe fonts.

“NAB provides us with a great opportunity to bring our latest innovations and industry leading solutions to the attention of a global audience,” said Brian Larter, Managing Director, Autoscript. “Our latest developments in wireless presenter controls, professional location prompting devices and voice activation all begin and end with our clients’ real-world needs, and we have worked hard to create solutions that are easy to integrate into workflows, comfortable and reliable for the presenters, and uncompromising on quality.”

