HARMAN's AKG Relaunches Classic Project Studio Line Of Condenser Microphones - C4500 BC Broadcast Mic Debuts At NAB

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Originally launched in 1993, HARMAN's AKG C3000 condenser microphone brought a remarkable level of quality and performance to musicians and sound engineers with a foundation of audio perfection and reliability. With the C2000, C4000 and C4500 BC debuting in the following years, the Project Studio Line was born. Nearly 20 years later, AKG's has relauched the Project Studio Line, with a cost-effective, aesthetically beautiful set of mics, channelling the popular characteristics it maintained in the '90s.

The revamped Project Studio Line's C4500 BC is specially designed for on-air broadcast purposes. The mic is designed with cardioid pickup and offers legendary AKG sound quality thanks to its edge-terminated large diaphragm condenser capsule. The low proximity effect and the integrated multilayer pop-filter ensure best results even with lively speakers. Its low noise and 165dB maximum SPL capability make it an ideal tool for close micing of low instruments, such as bass drums, low brass and guitar amps as well.

"AKG's new Project Studio Line takes a fresh look at a technology that has stayed true to the audio industry for 20 years, which is testament to the quality and reliability of our world-leading microphones," stated Thomas Stubics, product marketing manager, recording and broadcast, AKG. "The C4500 BC's relaunch will offer a comfortable and reliable solution for any on-air micing or voice over application with amazingly clear and high-quality results."

The entire Project Studio Line's revamped mics apply to multiple facets of the live sound and recording industry, in addition to C4500 BC's broadcast capabilities. The C3000 is best used for miking lead vocals, electric and acoustics guitars and for drum overhead applications. Its switchable attenuation pad and low-cut filter enable high SPL up to 150dB and eliminates proximity effects.

The C2000 small-diaphragm condenser sounds like a real large-diaphragm microphone but at a more affordable price. It is ideal for vocals, brass and percussions thanks to its great transient response and remarkable low end. Its low-noise electronics ensure low distortion and a high dynamic range.

The C4000's high-performance, multi-pattern, large-diaphragm design provides exceptionally high headroom and low self-noise. With one of the widest dynamic ranges for condenser mics, the microphone provides users with excellent results in the studio or on stage. Its warm, dark-sounding character is perfect for thin vocals, bright brass and acoustic guitars.

