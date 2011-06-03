Anton/Bauer Demonstrates Innovative Power Solutions for Industry’s Top Cameras At Cine Gear Expo 2011

MATRIX Cheese Plate for Sony, Canon, Panasonic and RED Cameras; QR-Hotswap-AR Gold Mount Offers Exclusive Communication with ARRI ALEXA

HOLLYWOOD, CA. – Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will demonstrate the advanced capabilities of its power solutions and accessories for some of the industry’s top cameras from such manufacturers as ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, RED and Sony at this year’s Cine Gear Expo 2011 (Booth 62A).

At Cine Gear, Anton/Bauer will showcase the new MATRIX Cheese Plate, a new mounting plate that can be used with the company’s Gold Mount® Solutions for the Sony PMW-F3 camera; Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D Digital SLR cameras; Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera and the RED EPIC. Additionally, Anton/Bauer will display the recently introduced QR-HotSwap-AR Gold Mount® for the ARRI ALEXA digital camera system.

“Anton/Bauer offers the most reliable and secure power solutions and accessories for the industry’s top cameras,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “At Cine Gear, we will showcase our commitment to bringing innovative products to market for today’s cameramen.”

The MATRIX Cheese Plate mounting bracket is for 15mm or 19mm rod systems (15mm or 19mm clamp kits sold separately), to be used with Gold Mounts for:

• QRC-DUAL PT – Gold Mount with 4-pin XLR and two PowerTap® outputs for the Sony F3. Also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini as well as many manufacturers’ “cheese plates.”

• QR-DLSR – 7/14 Gold Mount for Canon 5D, 7D and 60D.

• QR-VBG – 7/14 Gold Mount adapter for the Panasonic AG-AF100.

• QRC-EPIC –Gold Mount for Red EPIC with two auxiliary PowerTap® connectors, and power cable with 6p LEMO power connector.

These Gold Mount solutions can also be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, or with a pouch.

Providing a secure snap-on approach to keep the battery in place from any position, the Gold Mount provides three solid mechanical connections that “lock” into place, providing secure contact for a steady stream of uninterrupted power, and self-cleaning gold-plated pins rated for high-current. The QR-HotSwap-AR allows for either two DIONIC HC® or DIONIC HCX® batteries for seamless hot swapping and longer run-times. Exclusive communication, available only with the QR-Hotswap-AR, shows the combined batteries’ remaining run-time via the InterActive® Viewfinder Fuel Gauge which allows for communication directly to the camera’s LCD.

The Gold Mount provides an interchangeable battery system using a forward compatible approach originally developed by Anton/Bauer. This system allows for new cell chemistries as they are developed, allowing a battery introduced today to perform seamlessly on a current charger purchased 10 years ago, with only a simple firmware upgrade.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.