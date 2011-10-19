Calrec Audio Reduces Omega List Price, Zeta Production to Cease

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- Oct. 19, 2011 -- Calrec Audio today announced it will reduce the list price of its Omega with Bluefin(TM) console to bring it in line with Zeta console pricing, with a view to discontinue production of the Zeta on March 31, 2012. The decision to reduce Omega pricing is in response to a customer shift toward the Bluefin platform.

"The implementation of Bluefin's FPGA technology in 2007 introduced a DSP system that is considerably more powerful and reliable than conventional designs," says Calrec's head of sales and marketing Henry Goodman. "As Zeta is Calrec's only non-Bluefin equipped digital console, we have taken a decision to bring Omega pricing in line with Zeta, allowing all our customers to benefit from Bluefin technology."

With this in mind, Calrec will cease production of the Zeta console at the end of the company's financial year. The company is offering an opportunity to make final purchases of Zeta consoles, modules, racks, and cards. In keeping with the company's support policy, Calrec will continue to provide component spares and repair services for the Zeta for a minimum of 10 years from shipment date. Should original components or parts become unavailable, Calrec will offer appropriate alternatives, including hardware/software solutions.

Calrec distributors will contact existing customers to advise them of the details of the final-purchase offer and to assess their need for consoles, modules, and cards. Questions can be addressed via Calrec's distribution network at http://www.calrec.com/uk/Contact/Pages/OverView.aspx, or directly to Calrec on enquiries@calrec.com.

