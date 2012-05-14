BroadcastAsia2012 Pilat Media Stand 4F2-12

Company Overview

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Foxtel, Corus, PRIME TV, Discovery, SBS, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, and ESPN Star Sports. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

Pilat Media at BroadcastAsia2012:

At BroadcastAsia2012, Pilat Media will highlight its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), which offers a flexible and scalable information backbone that can adapt to changing broadcast business requirements. Additionally, IBMS is being enhanced with new features and functions that enable a richer, streamlined, and more automated multiplatform experience. These include automated metadata management and media preparation, customer-defined multidimensional rights management, and catch-up automation.

Automated Metadata Management and Media Preparation

Pilat Media is announcing a new automated metadata workflow for IBMS that accelerates the process of acquiring and preparing content and building subsequent offers. This new capability enables IBMS to import metadata automatically for large volumes of content, check and retrieve missing metadata from information suppliers, drive transcoders to prepare media for distribution, and create and place offers in the service navigation menu based on metadata values such as genre, resolution, and cast.

Customer-Defined Multidimensional Rights Management

With new expanded rights management capabilities, IBMS becomes even more future-proof. Users can define an unlimited number of rights dimensions, ensuring that assets are fully utilized and contractual obligations are always met. Rights dimensions can include such parameters as broadcast resolutions, regions, devices, delivery platforms, and revenue models. As new rights dimensions emerge, IBMS users can configure the appropriate rights themselves immediately and then log, track, and manage their usage from a centralized platform.

Catch-Up Automation

IBMS now provides setup and automation of catch-up services to be delivered to multiple devices, linking linear scheduling to catch-up schedules while applying rights-aware business rules, service policies, and offer profiles.

Client Quote

"At its first BroadcastAsia appearance in five years, Pilat Media will show media professionals how the award-winning IBMS can help them build highly efficient broadcast operations for rolling out new channels and services quickly and easily, enabling them to serve an ever-increasing range of platforms and viewer requirements. With features such as metadata automation, media preparation, and catch-up automation, IBMS is helping our clients meet the increasingly complex rights and content management challenges of today's dynamic broadcasting environment," said Avi Engel, CEO, Pilat Media.