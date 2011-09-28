Sinclair Broadcast Group Standardizes on Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC(TM)-II for EAS Messaging, CAP Compliance

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 28, 2011 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS), today announced that Sinclair Broadcast Group is standardizing on DASDEC(TM)-II digital EAS/CAP encoder/decoder systems across all of its U.S. stations. Optimized for each station, the DAS emergency messaging systems are being rolled out in conjunction with Sinclair's group-wide HD master control rebuild to ensure compliance with any future CAP mandates.

"We needed to replace our EAS equipment, and of the systems we evaluated, the DASDEC unit clearly was the device that would fit best into our new master control design," said Don Roberts, director of television systems, Sinclair Broadcast Group. "It was an easy choice because the system offered all the EAS and CAP functionality we required. The DASDEC is an excellent box, and we knew immediately that it was the right choice for our station group."

The DASDEC-II represents the latest generation of flexible emergency messaging technology. The system was the first acknowledged FCC-certified EAS encoder/decoder capable of receiving CAP messaging, and the first CAP alert origination solution to complete FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) conformance testing successfully under the consumer and producer designation. The system's powerful features address all current emergency messaging requirements, and its easy-to-upgrade software and proven, flexible hardware will enable broadcasters to handle future requirements.

In addition to leveraging common information exchange protocols, the DASDEC-II platform offers a broad range of physical connections and third-party interfaces. The network-centric design of the DASDEC system and its flexible interfacing with other key broadcast systems simplify integration and operation at Sinclair stations and enable a greater degree of automation in getting critical emergency messages onair quickly. To ensure that Sinclair gets its DASDEC systems up and running smoothly, DAS is providing online training tools for operators at all Sinclair stations.

"Even though the deadline for CAP compliance has been pushed out, both single stations and large station groups such as Sinclair are completing their deployment of our DASDEC-II systems," said Bill Robertson, business development manager at DAS. "The DASDEC-II line has repeatedly raised the bar for EAS/CAP conformance, and we're seeing broadcasters take note and take advantage of its essential functionality now, knowing they can benefit from this improved technology and be ready for the next phase of CAP requirements as they're rolled out."

