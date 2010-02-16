Pilat Media's IBMS Now Managing Programming and Ad Sales for More Than 500 Media Channels in North America

Integrated End-to-End, Scalable Architecture Cited as Chief Reason for System's Popularity Among U.S. and Canadian Media Enterprises

DENVER — Feb. 9, 2010 —

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB], the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that as of the beginning of 2010, its flagship IBMS system has been deployed or is in the process of being deployed for managing programming, media operations, ad sales, traffic, and finance and billing for over 500 media channels in the United States and Canada.

The system's modular approach to business management appeals to a broad range of broadcasters including television stations, cable networks, television networks, direct broadcast satellite, cable, and IPTV channels. Employing a scalable architecture based on a centralized metadata repository, the IBMS platform empowers these media enterprises to grow their business operations efficiently and cost-effectively — and respond to market demands by integrating new business processes for video-on-demand, multiplatform rights management, and advanced advertising. IBMS also helps improve business performance by enabling various business parameters like program costs and sales revenue to be aggregated and analyzed in order to generate actionable business intelligence.

"We are greatly pleased by the rapid market acceptance of IBMS in the U.S. and Canada, spanning such media leaders as AT&T, CBS, CTV, and Discovery," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "We are succeeding because we've worked closely with our customers to create the solution they wanted — a comprehensive business management system that lets them grow as they go while supporting their move to file-based, multiplatform operations."

The latest version of IBMS, based on .NET technology, features a new workflow engine; a new customization layer; and support for non-linear channels, broadband, and mobile TV; together with enhanced rights management capabilities.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market, and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, AT&T, CTV, Virgin Media, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, TVNZ, Southern Cross Media, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.