LINEAR ACOUSTIC PROVIDES WINNING AUDIO SUPPORT FOR TWO MAJOR AWARD SHOW BROADCASTS

LANCASTER, PA –Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, pumped up the excitement level of the GRAMMY® and Golden Globe Awards® for home viewers with its AERO.qcTM Audio Quality Controller. The AERO.qc was instrumental in providing loudness metering, control and surround sound for both broadcasts as part of the setup in NEP Broadcasting’s Denali Summit DTV truck.

Production mixers for both shows relied on the AERO.qc to properly control the audio as it passed through the truck on the way to transmission. On the Golden Globes, the AERO.qc helped with the 5.1 audio processing, while for the GRAMMYS, it was used to help develop the surround bed for the broadcast.

“Audio is really the element that ties in all the emotion and energy of live awards events such as these,” says Tim Carroll, president and founder of Linear Acoustic. “The AERO.qc is a tool that allows the talented audio mixers working on these shows to focus more on dynamics and less on levels. Not only does the AERO.qc offer mixers a way to easily and accurately see current audio loudness, but it also provides processing that help make their surround mixes be the best they can be.”

The AERO.qc Audio Quality Controller allows users to monitor and fix loudness problems automatically in real time during production or as audio enters the plant for ingest. The AERO.qc couples the ITU-R BS.1770 loudness measurement standard with proprietary signal analysis techniques to evaluate content and make adjustments. Operator intervention can range from full control of measurement and audio adjustment to highly automated processing that requires little oversight. Full-color front-panel metering provides comprehensive real-time loudness indication. Options include Dolby® E/AC-3 decoding, additional advanced production upmixing algorithms, AERO-style multiband loudness and dynamic range control, multichannel analog output with speaker EQ, and HD/SD-SDI input and output.