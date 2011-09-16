Egyptian Broadcasting Network Orders 20 Jampro Flat Panel FM Antennas

Sacramento, CA – Egyptian Radio and TV Union (ERTU) recently placed a major order for 20 Jampro flat panel FM antennas according to an announcement made here today by Alex M. Perchevitch, president of the manufacturing company. ERTU is Egypt’s national broadcasting network as well as the largest radio and television broadcaster in the Middle East with a total audience of approximately 60 million.

“We are gratified that ERTU returned to Jampro once again for their antenna needs. They have found our antennas are not only a cost effective solution, but have also performed reliably for decades under the harshest hot weather conditions including violent sand storms,” said Perchevitch.

The model JFVD vertically-polarized dipole, flat-panel antennas ordered by ERTU are particularly suited to Egypt’s climatic conditions. Constructed of hot-dipped galvanized steel, the antenna panels are addionally protected by rugged fiberglass radomes. Each panel has dual dipoles that provide high gain and low downward radiation. Well proven for excellent bandwidth (88 to 108 MHz) and pattern stability, JFVD’s also offer ERTU wide flexibility in adjusting coverage by selecting from a variety of Jampro standard and custom directional patterns. Typical single channel VSWR is 1.1:1 or better.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

