Ross Video unveils BlackStorm solid-state playout server

Ross Video introduced its new two-channel BlackStorm playout server with four hours of internal HD storage at the 2012 NAB Show.

Using the DVCProHD codec, Ross Video’s new solid-state playout server is well suited for playing content in a live mobile video production. It offers lower power usage, faster data access and higher reliability than other alternatives. It can be used for playout of evergreen content, such as stills, animations, wipes and transitions.

The new solid-state drive used by BlackStorm offers reliability, quick response time and lower power requirements.