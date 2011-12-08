LECTROSONICS WIRELESS WITHSTANDS SPORTS CELEBRATION

Houston, TX – December 2011… As any field production professional knows, electronics and liquids simply don’t get along very well. And yet, there are those occasions when the gear simply can’t avoid taking a hit. Such was the case during a post game interview in August when the Houston Astros stunned the Chicago Cubs by coming behind with a major play in the bottom of the 9th inning. As the team celebrated, a large beverage cooler had its contents emptied on the player who made the game winning hit—covering all who happened to be in the immediate vicinity, including the sports announcer and his handheld microphone. With many products, this would have been the end of the story, but for Lectrosonics, it was just the beginning.

Houston, TX-based Jason Martin Audio provides a variety of services to the professional audio community, including equipment rentals and consulting. Owner Jason Martin—an A1 with an extensive list of credits—regularly supplies Fox Sports Net, operator of regional sports networks for cable TV, with equipment for their televised sports events. Over the years, he’s become a big fan of Lectrosonics’ Digital Hybrid Wireless® technology and has amassed a large inventory of product for his rental business, including Venue receiver systems and SMQV Super Miniature transmitters. As part of this inventory, he routinely provides systems based upon Lectrosonics UCR411a receivers and UT400 transmitters.

“Lectrosonics outperforms every other wireless system on the market,” Martin states. “The sound quality is terrific—absolutely on par with cabled microphones. The company’s Digital Hybrid Wireless technology doesn’t employ companding and, as a result, you simply don’t hear the sonic artifacts that are common to many competing wireless systems. Combined with exceptional range and the ‘tank-like’ build quality, you simply can’t go wrong with this gear. The equipment is so reliable; it’s easy to take it for granted.”

For what was, unquestionably, the Houston Astros’ most memorable win of an otherwise disappointing season, Martin placed two Lectrosonics UCR411a receivers, twoUT400 handheld transmitters, two T4 IFB transmitters, four R1a IFB receivers, and some ALP650 LPDA (Log Periodic Dipole Array) shark fin antennas with his client. It all worked beautifully, but there was some brief trepidation during the post game interview, as Martin described.

“In the bottom of the 9th inning with the team behind, outfielder Brian Bogusevic stepped up to the plate and hit a home run,” Martin explained. “The place went wild. Suddenly, the Astros came from behind and won the game 6-5. Then the real fun began.”

“During the post game interview with sports announcer Greg Lucas,” he continued, “Bogusevic’s teammates doused him—and the interviewer—with a huge cooler of Gatorade™ sports drink. The moment I saw this, I thought, ‘There goes that transmitter.’ Much to my surprise, after wiping himself off, Lucas held the UT400 back up and continued the interview. That mic never so much as hiccupped. The wireless gear kept right on working and the interview continued. We were all floored. This is a perfect example of why I specify Lectrosonics wireless equipment to my clients.”

There are, of course, times when the equipment does require service and, on that note, Martin is equally enamored with Lectrosonics’ customer and technical support services. “Lectrosonics is the best,” Martin reports. “When the FCC required the 700 MHz band to be vacated for HDTV, a lot of wireless equipment had to be re-banded. Lectrosonics was very helpful. The company performed the required servicing quickly and at a discounted price because they recognized there were a lot of people with this very same predicament. They’ve been just great to deal with.”

Reflecting on his success renting Lectrosonics wireless systems, Martin summarized with the following thought, “It doesn’t matter whether it’s one mic or ten, with the Lectrosonics 400 series transmitters and receivers, I know my clients will be happy. This equipment enables me to develop the system just right for the client. Client Fox Sports Net has been extremely happy with the systems I’ve provided. Lectrosonics wireless mics deliver the performance of a hardwired system. It’s a straight forward and simple as that.”

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

