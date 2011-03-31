Jünger Audio Introduces Two New Combo Cards For Its C8000 Dynamics Processing and Loudness Control System

The current economic climate has made many broadcasters highly conscious of the costs they incur when choosing new equipment. This isn’t just limited to the initial purchase price – it is also reflected in ongoing costs such as energy requirements and physical space savings.

In response to this trend, Jünger Audio will be using the NAB platform to launch two new Combo cards for its world-renowned modular C8000 dynamic processing solution, which incorporate its propriety LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm for automated loudness control.

The first of these cards is the C8586, a dual combo board providing two SDI streams, each with four channels of audio. This card is particularly well suited to the needs of re-broadcasters (Sat, IPTV, Cable) as it will enable them to process up to 32 channels in dual stereo and in one frame. What’s more, the card will be very competitively priced, thus enabling broadcasters to reduce their initial spend for loudness control on.

The second card is the C8582 – an 8-channel analogue and DSP card that can handle four stereo pairs, enabling cable head ends to process four television programmes per board.

Peter Poers, Managing Director of Jünger Audio, says “This board works the same way as our existing - and very popular - C8486 board, but it uses analogue signals instead of SDI. It is highly cost effective and the fact that it can handle four stereo pairs is exactly what cable operators have been asking for.”

Poers adds that alongside these developments, Jünger Audio will also be modifying its existing C8486 card to give it 8 channels of HD/SDI, and renaming it the C8584 so that it becomes an integral part of this new series.

“We feel it is important to continue to offer the C8584 because it remains a good option for countries that need to process several languages in one SDI stream (for example: Belgium, Spain, Switzerland etc) or for countries with two or more local languages and English,” he says.

Jünger Audio’s modular C8000 solution incorporates a suite of DSP and I/O interface cards enabling it to completely integrate workflow for managing surround sound and Dolby coded 5.1 audio signals in production, ingest and playout. These include HD/SDI De-embedding/Embedding with VANC, Dolby E resynchronisation with in-built video delay and Dolby Metadata generation. Because of its modular nature, each C8000 system can be designed to suit the individual needs of each broadcaster. Customers can choose the exact type and amount of input and output interfaces and processing they require for their particular facility.

All C8000 systems include Jünger Audio’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC™ adaptive loudness algorithm, which is based on a Multi-Loop dynamic range control principle. This enables slow changes (AGC), fast changes (Transient processing) and Look Ahead peak limiting to be handled simultaneously, thus offering level management with exceptionally high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.

For more information about these new products please come and see us at NAB 2011.

