202 Communications to Provide Media Relations and Communications Support for Cyber International Technology Corporation

SPRINGHOUSE, Pa. — April 5, 2010 — 202 Communications announced today that it has signed an agreement with Cyber International Technology Corporation, of Trumbull, Conn., to provide media relations and marketing communications services for the broadband applications development company. Under the terms of the agreement, 202 Communications will provide strategic and tactical communications support to Cyber International Technology as it launches the new Tivia™ System, which debuts at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"In this crowded marketplace, small- to mid-size technology companies, like Cyber International Technology, need a competitive edge to gain exposure. Typically, they don't have the in-house resources to get the job done," said David Cohen, president of 202 Communications. "202 Communications will act as an extension of Cyber International Technology's marketing communications team to fill this gap, helping them refine and distribute their key stories to improve their industry profile."

202 Communications is a specialized public relations and marketing communications agency founded by Cohen in 2010 and focused on the burgeoning broadband space, which is experiencing unprecedented technological advancement and an influx of new suppliers looking to capitalize on the industry's growth.

"We chose 202 Communications because they demonstrated professionalism and immediate enthusiasm for our technology. They have a solid understanding how technologies like ours need to be marketed because they've been doing it for years," said Enzo Stancato, Cyber International Technology's founder and CEO. "We're confident our relationship with 202 Communications will lead to dramatically increased visibility and, ultimately, improved sales results."

Before starting 202 Communications, Cohen was the director of marketing communications for Harris Corporation's Broadcast Communications Division. In his role at Harris, he headed up a team that supported a business with nearly $600 million in annual sales and worked as a member of cross-functional teams to help identify and market key new revenue-enabling opportunities for Harris customers. Many of these opportunities included forays into new media and broadband applications.

About 202 Communications

202 Communications is a public relations and marketing communications agency that specializes in supporting small- to medium-sized technology suppliers to the telecommunications, satellite, and cable markets — industries faced with historic media convergence and enormous consumer demand for additional services. 202 Communications helps clients gain exposure in industry-specific media by leveraging long-standing relationships and a team of communications professionals.

