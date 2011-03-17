AUDIO-TECHNICA IS NOW SHIPPING THE AT2022 X/Y STEREO CONDENSER MICROPHONE

STOW, OH, March 15, 2011 — Audio-Technica is now shipping its AT2022 X/Y Stereo Condenser Microphone. A dual-element condenser microphone designed for stereo recording, the AT2022 features two unidirectional condenser capsules in an X/Y configuration pivot to allow for 90-degree (narrow) or 120-degree (wide) stereo operation for extremely versatile pickup. The capsules also fold flat for storage and transportation. It is designed for general stereo recording, as well as field sound capture.

The AT2022 includes a 1.6' (0.5 m) cable terminating in a 3-pin XLRF-type and a 1/8" (3.5 mm) connector. The output of the microphone is a 3-pin XLRM-type connector. The microphone requires a 1.5V AA battery for operation.

A switch permits choice of flat response or low-frequency roll-off (via integral 80 Hz high-pass filter) to help control undesired ambient noise. The microphone is enclosed in a rugged housing. The included AT8405a stand clamp permits mounting on any microphone stand with 5/8"-27 threads. A fuzzy windscreen, battery and soft protective pouch are also included.

Audio-Technica’s AT2022 X/Y Stereo Condenser Microphone is now available with a U.S. MSRP of $439.00. For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.