WGBH Upgrades To Robotics With Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Staines, UK (March 23, 2011) – Shotoku Broadcast Systems has supplied a six-channel remotely controlled camera configuration to WGBH Boston - America’s preeminent public broadcaster and producer for PBS - as part of the station’s upgrade to a sophisticated robotic solution. The system was installed in WGBH’s studios located at One Guest Street, Boston, MA. James Eddershaw, Shotoku’s sales director made the announcement from the Company’s European headquarters in Staines, UK.

“We were particularly pleased to be chosen to supply robotic camera systems to WGBH, who’s highly regarded programs are enjoyed right across the United States,” said Eddershaw. “Our TR-8T control systems matched their operational requirements and the TG-19 head is perfect for robotic and manual control of the larger camera configurations they’re using”

Following an evaluation process that included demonstrations before nearly 40 staff members, WGBH selected a Shotoku configuration for its ease of use, on-air performance and advanced core technology. The system comprises six Shotoku TG-19 heavy-duty pan and tilt heads and two full-featured TR-8T touch screen control panels.

“This is our first use of robotics so we gathered people from several departments to evaluate our options,” said Joe Igoe, CTO for WGBH. “The operators were impressed with Shotoku’s ability to function both robotically and manually. They also liked the units’ user-friendly operation and the control panels’ flexible GUIs.”

The TG-19 pan and tilt heads offer outstanding quality of movement under remote control as well as manual operation at the touch of a button. The model also has the ability to ‘learn’ the movements of its operator allowing them to be replayed exactly and as often as required.

The TR-8T systems, equipped with SDI and enhanced widescreen touch screen options, offer flexible layouts to suit each operator. The panels are located in WGBH’s video shading area and provide precision control of all six cameras individually or simultaneously; both are fully integrated with all WGBH’s existing cameras and lenses.

Explained Ed Chuk, Director of Production Services for WGBH, ”There’s a certain intuitiveness about the system that makes it very easy to learn. The touch screen GUI can easily be manipulated into a horizontal or vertical configuration to address individual preference, and the thumbnails on the screen are large and easy to read.”

“Adding robotics has significantly increased our flexibility in what we can offer to our internal and external clients,” continued Joe. “For productions that lend themselves to robotics, it allows us to operate more camera positions with the same amount of personnel, yet we can still have operators at each camera when the client requests it.”

“Any complicated new system presents challenges, but Shotoku has been responsive. We’ve appreciated the close technical support provided on site throughout the delivery and launch period,” concluded Ed.

