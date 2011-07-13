Digital Alert Systems DASDEC(TM) is First Integrated CAP EAS Solution to Complete FEMA's IPAWS Conformance Testing for Consumer and Producer

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- July 13, 2011 -- Digital Alert Systems, a division of Monroe Electronics and a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS), today announced that, in addition to being the first acknowledged FCC-certified EAS encoder/decoder capable of receiving CAP messaging, the company's DASDEC-II(TM) has now become the first CAP alert origination solution to successfully complete FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) conformance testing under the consumer and producer designation.

The DASDEC-II model DASEOC-R6-CAP is a cost-effective unified emergency messaging platform for communicating via both the existing EAS and next-generation CAP EAS. It is optimized for use by emergency management and public safety professionals to monitor and originate emergency alert communications in both CAP and conventional EAS protocols. As a result, the DASEOC-R6-CAP provides the most versatile and highly cost-effective solution for sending and receiving CAP and EAS messaging to systems such as FEMA's IPAWS. In addition, the DASEOC-R6-CAP opens a range of new possibilities by potentially enabling broadcasters to compose authorized CAP messages.

FEMA's IPAWS promises to enable state and local emergency management and public safety agencies with enhanced abilities to alert and warn their communities via multiple communications methods, including broadcast EAS and cell phones. To access the FEMA IPAWS system, state and local officials need an IPAWS-tested CAP originator.

"Our DASEOC-R6-CAP is the only CAP EAS encoder decoder that enables both sending and receiving CAP and standard EAS messaging in a single FCC-certified and IPAWS-conformant package," said Bill Robertson, business development manager at DAS. "These unique capabilities make the DASEOC-R6-CAP the most versatile next-generation emergency messaging platform to offer both CAP and EAS functionality."

A single unit solution for CAP and EAS messaging functionality, the DASEOC-R6-CAP allows users to send and receive a full range of emergency alerts. The unit allows emergency managers to both originate and monitor emergency alerts, including AMBER alerts, evacuation notices, and other EAS events, in CAP format and thereby ensure interoperability with the widest range of communications and warning technologies. Users gain access to on-board EAS and CAP message origination interfaces, message storage, CAP/EAS monitoring, and dissemination, all in a unit that can be networked and made securely accessible anywhere in the EOC network, or externally through proven communication methods.

"By making it easy for authorities to send emergency communications messages by both legacy and CAP EAS, the DASEOC-R6-CAP ensures that the public can receive alerts via radio, TV, cable, and mobile phones. Further, the unit can relay emergency communications to other CAP systems for use by public safety and emergency management professionals," said Ed Czarnecki, senior director of strategy, development, and regulatory affairs for Monroe Electronics/Digital Alert Systems. "With its ease of integration with a variety of broadcast and public safety systems, the DASEOC-R6-CAP also facilitates activation of EAS in parallel to other communications systems, increasing the ability to reach both the public and first responders through many paths with consistent messaging."

As an authorized origination tool for IPAWS, the DASEOC-R6-CAP will enable emergency managers to distribute critical alerts to a number of devices, such as targeted mobile phones, in affected areas. Additionally the DASEOC-R6-CAP can post alerts as a local Web resource for direct monitoring by CAP services, other CAP-ready devices, and to content distribution, file broadcasts, and private network solutions. As a single box solution -- eliminating the need for extra CAP software and services -- the DASDEC-R6-EOC significantly reduces costs and improves operational efficiency by fulfilling multiple functions in one device.

The DASDEC-R6-EOC can significantly increase emergency managers' ability to alert the public in a crisis event. Alerts are delivered rapidly through a unified DASDEC system to multiple warning paths, including EAS, IPAWS, and other systems accepting CAP messages. These capabilities give managers the flexibility to originate alerts from any networked computer, local or remote; reduces response times for triggering EAS/CAP alerts; and improves messaging consistency and the speed of information flow.

Further information about Digital Alert Systems' EAS products is available by phone at +1 (585) 765-1155 and online at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

