Professional receivers and transmitters now with a wider switching bandwidth

Old Lyme, CT, April 12, 2010: Audio specialist Sennheiser is launching new versions of its professional wireless products at NAB 2010. The EM 3732-II twin receiver and the SK 5212-II bodypack transmitter feature a switching bandwidth of up to 184 MHz and have a special mode for more interference-free transmission frequencies. This means that sound engineers can adapt to worldwide transmission conditions more easily and avoid interference from other transmitter with the same excellent channel separation and strong signal immunity that they are accustomed to from professional Sennheiser systems.

Reliable reception with wider switching bandwidth

The doubled switching bandwidth enhances the flexibility and versatility of the EM 3732-II receiver and its sister models, the EM 3731-II and EM 3732-COM-II. “The receivers are fitted with very high-quality linear amplifiers and auto-tuning filters,” explained Robb Blumenreder, channel manager of professional systems at Sennheiser’s U.S. headquarters. “This greatly reduces the amount of intermodulation products, ensuring reliable reception even in difficult RF environments.”

More reliable transmission for multichannel applications

In addition to a wider switching bandwidth, another new feature of the

SK 5212-II bodypack transmitter is the “Low Intermodulation” mode, which significantly reduces transmitter intermodulation. The problem of transmitter intermodulation occurs whenever several transmitters are used in close proximity, with the unwanted intermodulation products limiting the number of usable channels.

“With the Low Intermodulation mode of the SK 5212-II, the sound engineer can pack around 30 percent more channels in a given frequency band than before and the spectrum can be used much more efficiently,” Blumenreder said. “Alternatively, one can simply benefit from the increased reliability that this mode offers.” Of course, the transmitter can also be operated in standard mode at 10 mW—thus extending the operating time—or can transmit at 50 mW in order to increase the range.

Even with this additional function, the transmitter is still as compact as ever and uses just one AA cell—a special asset for broadcasting applications, musicals and live productions, where the size of the transmitter plays a key role.

Available frequencies for the SK 5212-II and EM 3732-II are 470-638 (L-band) and 614-697.9 (N-band).