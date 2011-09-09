Net Insight partners with Skyline Communications for Enhanced Network Management Capabilities

AMSTERDAM, IBC – Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces that Skyline Communications’ DataMiner™ network management system has the capability to integrate with Net Insight’s Nimbra platform.

Scalable from small to large deployments, DataMiner network management platform has end-to-end integration of the most complex technical ecosystems and has been deployed by leading operators worldwide. It provides Net Insight customers with additional support of advanced applications for automation, scheduling, event correlation and reporting.

“Skyline and Net Insight will together offer customers the advantage of competitive services that handle the most demanding media traffic, through our service-centric media management approach and Skyline’s extensive end-to-end management capabilities that ensure a smooth workflow,” says Per Lindgren, VP Business Development and co-founder of Net Insight.

Visit Net Insight (1.B40) at IBC 2011.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lindgren, VP Business Development and co-founder of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, per.lindgren@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world’s most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insights Nimbra™ platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

More than 130 world class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products in over 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

About Skyline

For more information, visit www.skyline.be