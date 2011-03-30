Pacific Television Center Increases Capacity Between Los Angeles and New York

Enhances Services for International Clients

NEW YORK CITY - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production facility, is proud to announce that it has increased its bandwidth between Los Angeles and New York from an OC3 to OC12 to support its clients' increasing HD requirements between these two markets. The new capacity was deployed by Level 3 Communications. In order to enhance this new infrastructure, PacTV has also upgraded all of its local loops to The Switch, Azzurro and Waterfront (Encompass) to 1.5g uncompressed circuits.

"With our clients' demands for HD content increasing, the OC12 expansion comes at a wonderful time for PacTV," says Nick Castaneda, branch manager, PacTV New York. "With this increase in capacity comes the addition of JPEG2000 encoding to provide visually lossless compression for our HD transmissions in and out of New York."

As a result of this capacity increase, PacTV is now able to provide HD transmission of Major League Baseball from New York to Sydney for Network Ten Australia (Ten). The new service is picked up via a 1.5g uncompressed local circuit in New York and then utilizing JPEG2000 compression, sent to Sydney at 100mb, which provides superior HD delivery to Ten's Australian markets.

In addition, PacTV New York has just recently become a strategic POP for Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). With the installation of a 1.5g uncompressed HD circuit from CBC's New York bureau, PacTV now provides the managed fiber for its content going from New York to Toronto.

Finally, as of last month, PacTV New York is now hosting the bureau for ITV's British morning show, Daybreak. Daybreak's presence enhances PacTV's ability to meet even more of ITV's contribution requirements from the U.S. As part of that overall contribution package, PacTV continues to provide ITV with studio services in both Los Angeles and New York.