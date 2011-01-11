ESPN 3D channel to present 3-D content 24/7

In early 2010, ESPN launched its 3-D network, promising to air nearly 100 events in its first year. At the International CES, the network said that its ESPN 3D channel would now include content 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Beginning Feb. 14, the network will show replays of previously televised ESPN 3D events when the network is not showing a live event.

Sean Bratches, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Disney and ESPN Media Networks, said the company is “very pleased with the rate at which our affiliates have adopted ESPN 3D in its first year, and we continue to look for new ways to serve fans, advertisers and affiliates with the best 3-D sports content available.”

On Friday, Jan. 7, ESPN 3D hosted a special edition of its “College Football Live” on the Sony stage at the CES in Las Vegas with Rece Davis, former coach Lou Holtz and analyst Mark May. The trio previewed the BCS National Championship Game, shot in 3-D and made available to various cable and satellite TV outlets via the ESPN 3D channel, and discussed how ESPN 3D is changing sports viewing.

Since launching the network June 11 with the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the network has aired nearly 60 events and has pledged to continue until June of this year, when it will re-evaluate its business model.