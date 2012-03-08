The Tiffen Company Announces Its NAB 2012 Lineup

Tiffen leverages NAB 2012 to debut new and innovative solutions that range from production to post for broadcast and motion picture professionals

Hauppauge, NY – March 8, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still and video imaging, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce its presence at the upcoming 2012 National Association of Broadcasters show (NAB) to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 16 - 19 (booth C8818). Tiffen will be unveiling a number of new solutions across its legendary brands, which include: Tiffen optical filters, Steadicam, Lowel-Light, Davis & Sanford Tripods, Domke Bags, and Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite. “NAB is undisputedly the venue to debut our new and innovative professional product lineup for broadcasters and motion picture professionals,” comments Steve Tiffen, CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Our engineering teams have been working hard at developing the next Tiffen blockbusters, and I am confident that attendees are going to love what they see on the show floor at the Tiffen booth.”

The NAB 2012 Product Lineup – What to See at the Tiffen Booth

NAB press and attendees are invited to stop by the Tiffen booth (C8818) for a look at the newest technology gear and products from the following Tiffen brands:

• Steadicam: Considered the de facto standard for camera stabilizers by professional broadcasters and motion picture artists, Tiffen will exhibit the full line of professional video and film Steadicam solutions as well as the highly popular hand-held Merlin product.

• Lowel-Light: Lowel-Light will be showcasing four fixtures of the recently released Lowel Prime™ LED lighting system. Lowel Prime™ LEDs are brighter than many similarly sized production LEDs, with a wider, more usable 50-degree beam angle. Lowel Prime LEDs are fully DMX addressable and dimmable, and available in dedicated high CRI Daylight and Tungsten color models.

• Tiffen Optical Filters: Tiffen filters are manufactured using the company’s award-winning ColorCore™ technology, which enables Tiffen to control the color and density of its filters with greater accuracy than typical dyed-in-the-mass filters. In addition to showcasing the red-hot Variable ND, Digital Ultra Clear and Digital HT Filters, Tiffen will debut brand new filters for motion picture and broadcast professionals.

• Tiffen Dfx 3.0: Simulating 2,000+ popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, specialized lenses, optical lab processes, film grain, exacting color correction, plus natural light and photographic effects, the Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite is the definitive set of digital optical filters for both amateur and professional photographers and video enthusiasts worldwide.

• Domke Camera Bags and RuggedWear Gear: For over 30 years, photographers from amateurs to pros have relied on the quality and reliability of Domke’s weather-tough camera bags, accessories, and utility clothing. Environmentally friendly, these durable products feature cotton canvas treated with non-solvent waxes, giving the fabric a lifelong resistance to inclement weather and a classic, distressed look and feel.

• Davis & Sanford Tripods: Tiffen will be unveiling a new line of Davis & Sanford tripods at NAB 2012. Designed for the professional shooter, the new Davis & Sanford Tripod Pro Elite Series incorporate the same high-quality engineering with outstanding price-performance value.

• Listec: In addition to demonstrating the brand new Listec Promptware PW-04, a mini teleprompter that turns your smartphone, iPod touch, and similar devices into a professional teleprompter, Listec will be showcasing a slew of new innovative teleprompters, including a model for tablets and Steadicam.

In addition to viewing Tiffen’s showcase of exciting new products, NAB attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth to participate in daily raffles for the chance to win one of Tiffen’s award-winning photo accessories or other great prizes, including Steadicam Smoothees and Apple iPod products as well as hear special presentations from Tiffen imageMAKERS.

Book A Private Press Briefing

To set up a press briefing with a member of the Tiffen management team or a private product viewing, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com .

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

