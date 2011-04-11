Anton/Bauer Demonstrates Universal Applications of Its Gold Mount System with New Power Solutions for the Apple Macbooktm at the 2011 NAB Show

Company’s Gold-Mount Solutions Offer Infinite Capabilities That Reach Far Beyond the Camera

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2011 – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will demonstrate the virtually limitless universal applications of its advanced Gold Mount® System for non-camera uses, including the new QRC-MBPA Gold Mount® power solution for the Apple MacBookTM, at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas (Booth C7032).

Anton/Bauer’s Gold Mount System offers universal applications that reach far beyond the camera, used on many types of portable non-camera equipment including monitors, scopes, microwave equipment and hard drives. For example, the new QRC-MBPA Gold Mount power solution works with the Apple MacBookTM, MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air using the Apple MagSafeTM Airline Adapter (sold separately). The QRC-MBPA allows for more battery options for broadcast and production professionals using their MacBook while working on-location without the availability of an adequate power source. Rather than purchasing or carrying additional extended life batteries, professionals can simply employ their existing Anton/Bauer inventory. The QRC-MBPA provides longer run-times* when operating higher-powered, demanding programs such as Final Cut Pro, and the computer seamlessly switches to its own internal battery without the loss of data.

“During this year’s NAB, Anton/Bauer will demonstrate the virtually limitless versatility of our Gold Mount® System, the most secure mounting system available for professionals on the market today,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “The Gold-Mount offers Universal Applications that reach far beyond the camera, used on many types of portable non-camera equipment. The Gold Mount provides an interchangeable battery system using a forward compatible approach originally developed by Anton/Bauer, that allows for new cell chemistries as they develop.”

Providing a secure snap-on approach to keep the battery in place from any position, the Gold Mount® is the basis of Anton/Bauer’s power systems, providing secure contact for a steady stream of uninterrupted power, an inherent problem with other mounts causing users to experience intermittent power failure. Engineered from durable high-impact polymer, the Gold Mount employs self-cleaning gold-plated pins rated for high-current, allowing them to withstand the power required for today’s cameras. The original Gold Mount’s PowerTap® provides 14v power to accessories including the Anton/Bauer Ultralight®, wireless microphones, hard drives or other DC accessory to be powered from the camera battery. Other features of the Gold Mount include InterActive® Viewfinder Fuel Gauge allowing communication directly to the camera’s viewfinder. Providing power requirements ranging from 7.2v to 28v, the Anton/Bauer Gold Mount System is the most widely used battery mounting system in the industry.

