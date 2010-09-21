BackChannelMedia(TM) Clickable TV(TM) and Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder(R) Integrated to Enable Interactive TV for Broadcasters

GuideBuilder(R) Premier PSIP Management System and BackChannelMedia(TM) Clickable TV(TM) Together Offer Interactive Television Capability to Local Broadcast Affiliates

SUMMIT, N.J. and PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sept. 21, 2010 -- BackChannelMedia(TM), an interactive television solution provider, and Triveni Digital, a digital television broadcasting technology provider, today announced that Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder(R) PSIP metadata management system is interoperable with Clickable TV(TM), BackChannelMedia's end-to-end interactive TV solution. The GuideBuilder system provides mission-critical operational capabilities for content providers and network operators including managing PSI and PSIP metadata, critical elements for deploying interactive digital television.

Triveni Digital and BackChannelMedia's cooperative effort during the integration of GuideBuilder and Clickable TV was a great success, as the two companies signal the beginning of a new effort to introduce interactive TV solutions to broadcasters in markets of any size. Clickable TV is an EBIF (Enhanced TV Binary Interchange Format) application, the interactive television application standard being adopted by the television industry nationwide. Clickable TV is developed in such a way that it can be adapted and easily scaled to work in various broadcaster and cable operator technology environments.

BackChannelMedia's successful launch of Clickable TV took place in Montgomery, Ala., with the collaboration of Raycom Media station WSFA and Knology Cable. The system is currently live in homes within the Knology cable system with PID insertion accomplished at WSFA. "WSFA was very excited to be a part of the development of this new product, and we could not be more pleased with the cooperation and support extended by BackChannelMedia and Triveni Digital," said Morris Pollock, chief engineer at WSFA. "Clickable TV will equip viewers and advertisers across the country with additional features to enhance the television viewing experience."

"Triveni Digital made an exceptional effort to enhance its technology to be compatible with the Clickable TV system," said BackChannelMedia CTO Madeleine Noland. "It demonstrates to us that technology vendors, like Triveni Digital, are dedicated to delivering new interactive technologies, services, and products to their customers. Broadcasters can now explore the world of interactive television -- a world that many may have thought was only for cable."

"Triveni Digital is focused on enabling broadcasters and other DTV distributors to deploy enhanced content and services to advanced television systems and receivers," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "We are excited to be collaborating with BackChannelMedia to support operationally efficient delivery of interactive television to the home."

BackChannelMedia and Triveni Digital are demonstrating that deployment of interactive television is possible not only for cable operators, but local broadcasters as well. Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder PSIP/SI generation system will be showcased in the company's booth 125 at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2010, Oct. 20-22 in New Orleans.

About BackChannelMedia(TM)

BackChannelMedia(TM) (or BCM(TM)) is dedicated to enhancing the television viewing experience by connecting viewers with products they are interested in and programming they enjoy. To bring this new experience to viewers, BCM has developed the Clickable TV(TM) interactive television service. Clickable TV displays an icon on screen that indicates the programming or advertisement they are currently watching is interactive. These interactive opportunities are called Clickable Moments(TM), which enable the viewer to press OK/Select on their remote to receive more information via e-mail about what they are watching on TV. Broadcasters and cable operators are committed to deploying Clickable TV. Clickable TV will be launching for Knology Cable TV subscribers in Montgomery, Ala., beginning in fall 2010.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that provide for the management and distribution of data and metadata in DTV, mobile DTV, and IPTV streams. Triveni Digital's products for DVB SI, ATSC PSIP, data broadcasting, stream analysis, and monitoring are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

