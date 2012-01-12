Tom Kittle Selects Look Solutions’ TINY FX and Viper NT Foggers For Feature Film and Television

Special effects foreman Tom Kittle, who's based in Ocala, Florida, turns to Look Solutions for his foggers of choice for motion picture and TV work.

Kittle places the compact TINY FX fogger under car hoods for car wrecks and inside stoves to simulate steam. He uses the Viper NT fogger to produce smoke wherever needed in interiors.

"I've been using them for years and love them," he says. "The TINYs are great for small spots - you can stick them anywhere. The Vipers are very tough - it's hard to kill them!"

Truly small in its footprint, the lightweight TINY FX consists of just two components: the machine and its battery pack. It delivers efficiency and punch in a unit that's easy to use anywhere.

The Viper NT fogger unites current digital technology with proven technique and power. It features DMX 512 as standard, has an internal timer and easy-to-use LED-display panel, and offers fine adjustment of the output to produce everything from a tiny fog cloud to the thickest fog. The compact, lightweight Viper S is known for its low power- and fluid-consumption but powerful output. Equipped with all the features and reliability of the Viper range, the unit is an inexpensive alternative to bigger machines.

"The first time I used Vipers was on Mel Gibson's film 'The Patriot,'" recalls Kittle. "Recently, they've been a big part of the series 'The Vampire Diaries.' I use Vipers or TINY foggers on every show from the upcoming films 'The Collection' and 'What to Expect When You're Expecting' to 'Crew 9'."

Kittle says he's been "really happy" with the foggers' performance in these diverse feature film and television applications. "Both TINYs and Vipers work very well despite how hard we treat them in this business," he reports. "They never fail to impress, and I plan to continue using them."

