Three Angels Broadcasting Network Picks Digital Alert Systems for MPEG-Based Emergency Alert Management

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — March 29, 2010 — Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of enhanced emergency alert systems (EAS), today announced that Three Angels Broadcasting Network has purchased a DASDEC-II EAS with the optional internal MPEG encoder. Three Angels Broadcasting Network will install the new system in its Memphis, Tenn., station to receive and distribute emergency alert broadcasts to the surrounding metropolitan area.

With DASDEC-II's integrated MPEG encoder option, Three Angels Broadcasting Network will be able to distribute and deploy emergency alerts without the need for additional encoding equipment. This integrated option, unique to Digital Alert Systems, saves money and rack space, reduces installation and operational complexity, and improves signal quality by preventing a needless decompression/compression step.

"The integrated MPEG encoder is what initially attracted us to the DASDEC system. Since we're a satellite turnaround broadcaster, all of our signals are already compressed in the MPEG format. Having an EAS with integrated MPEG support means that we can maintain this format throughout our entire broadcast chain," said Dan Peek, chief field engineer for Three Angels Broadcasting Network. "We don't have to re-encode the signal to incorporate alerts, which would deteriorate quality. We save time and equipment space, and the DASDEC-II's attractive price point means we save money, too."

Three Angels Broadcasting Network will install the DASDEC-II in conjunction with the D2Mux™ 5020 from D2D Technologies, which will allow the network to splice emergency alert content into the station's usual programming.

"Deploying this system in our Memphis facility is the first step toward upgrading our emergency alert encoders at more than a hundred of our low-power stations nationwide," added Peek. "Over time, all of our existing encoders will need to be upgraded to CAP-compatible systems, and DASDEC-II has provided an affordable, streamlined, high-quality product."

The DASDEC-II platform can be used as a drop-in replacement for any existing EAS encoder/decoder set. DASDEC-II supports a broad range of physical connection and interface protocols — including simple GPI/O, serial, USB, and IP networking — making it easy for broadcasters to integrate a wide variety of third-party character generator, crawl display, master control, and station automation systems. As an IP-based technology, DASDEC-II is fully compatible with the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and is engineered to handle future emergency alert requirements with easy-to-upgrade software. DASDEC-II's nonvolatile memory bank automatically logs FCC alert compliance.

"We're honored that Three Angels Broadcasting Network has entrusted the management of its emergency alert compliance to our technology," said James F. Heminway, vice president and general manager of Monroe Electronics. "As a major religious broadcaster airing content to viewers worldwide, Three Angels has an extensive network and workflow already established. With its integrated MPEG encoder, DASDEC-II fits into this workflow without unnecessary cost or complexity. We're looking forward to supporting the network's EAS deployment across its many other stations in the future."

About Three Angels Broadcasting Network

Three Angels Broadcasting Network (3ABN) is the "Mending Broken People Network," a 24-hour Christian television and radio network. 3ABN's focus is to present programming which will reach people right where they are hurting. 3ABN offers divorce recovery programs, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, cooking and health programs, stop smoking and weight loss, programs that deal with children and family issues, organic gardening, natural home remedies, gospel music programs, as well as a variety of inspirational themes from the Bible for children and adults.

Today, surrounded by the rolling farmland of Southern Illinois, 3ABN beams its television and radio programming to eight satellites which carry it to every inhabited continent. 3ABN is the second largest Christian network in North America (in regard to numbers of owned and operated UHF stations). 3ABN's "down-home" approach and the absence of large fundraising efforts or telethons holds a special appeal for its viewers.

3ABN is not owned, operated or funded by any church, denomination or organization, so people from all cultures and backgrounds appreciate 3ABN programming. Many of 3ABN's employees and volunteers are members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems, LLC was formed in October 2003 when the founders, involved in EAS/EBS since 1990, determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. The DASDEC™ emergency messaging platform was the result of this critical thinking and development.

In October 2009, six years from its inception and with more than 1,000 systems in broadcast, cable, IPTV, and emergency operation centers around the U.S., Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future.

Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company extends its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

