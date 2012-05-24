Red TX Revamps Its Popular RED I Mobile Recording Truck

Broadcast sound specialist Red TX has completely rebuilt its RED I mobile recording unit to bring it up to the same specifications as RED II, which was refurbished last year.

The interior of RED I has been transformed and an internal wall has been moved to create more space for the audio engineers and clients. New PMC ALM 1 active 7.1 surround sound monitoring has been installed and the acoustics and insulation have been improved to ensure that those working on board are not distracted by external noise.

Ian Dyckhoff, managing director of Red TX, says: “Having two state of the art trucks on the road has allowed us to increase workflow and offer clients the very latest audio for broadcast technology. With all popular record formats available, the truck is well equipped to handle any audio challenge.”

Like its sister truck, Red I is equipped with a Studer Vista 8 Digital mixing system powered. Recording is carried out via Pyramix, Pro Tools and Logic, and there is also an extensive range of digital effects on board. The truck also includes 96 x 24/96 remote mic amps, with additional blocks of 48 (up to 240) available for larger projects. All microphone inputs are 24bit/96kHz with full DSP on every channel.

“As important part of the refit involved bringing the engine up to the latest ‘green’ LEZ specifications,” Ian Dyckhoff adds. “This means it can now go anywhere, even into parts of London and other cities where emissions regulations are enforced.”

Since completing the renovation, Red TX has used RED I on a number of projects including two related to the recent Titanic celebrations – recording MTV Presents Titanic Live in Belfast and recording the world premiere in London of Titanic Requiem, a new classical piece written by former Bee Gee Robin Gibb in collaboration with this son Robin-John Gibb.

About Red TX:

Red TX provides a comprehensive concert recording and broadcast service to the music and television industries. The company has state-of-the-art mobile recording facilities and can handle projects of any size or complexity. As well as recording audio for broadcast, the company also records live music events for subsequent release on CD or DVD. It is headed by Ian Dyckhoff and Tim Summerhayes, both of whom have extensive experience in delivering high-quality audio for broadcast. www.red-tx.com