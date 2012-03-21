Hitachi to unveil new HD cameras for sports, EFP
Hitachi Kokusai Electric America will make the U.S. introduction of a slow-motion HD camera capable of capturing video at 2.5X and 3X the speed of standard frame rate cameras.
The SK-HD1500 uses standard 2/3in Bayonet mount lenses and integrates easily into existing Hitachi SK-series camera infrastructures. Hitachi also will unveil the HV-HD33, a compact, 3-MOS sensor, multi-standard, POV HD camera, and the small, self-contained, signal sensor KP-HD20A HD camera.
Several recently introduced multiformat cameras also will be shown, including the SK-HD1200 native 1080/60p studio and EFP camera; SK-HD1000 dockable studio and field camera; SK-HD2000 native 1080/60i studio and field production camera; Z-HD5000 HDTV studio and field camera; and the DK-H200, DK-H100 and DK-Z50 HDTV cameras.
The SK-HD1500 slow-motion HD camera rounds out Hitachi’s offerings to mobile truck companies and sports producers.
See Hitachi at 2012 NAB Show booth C4309.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox