Hitachi to unveil new HD cameras for sports, EFP

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America will make the U.S. introduction of a slow-motion HD camera capable of capturing video at 2.5X and 3X the speed of standard frame rate cameras.

The SK-HD1500 uses standard 2/3in Bayonet mount lenses and integrates easily into existing Hitachi SK-series camera infrastructures. Hitachi also will unveil the HV-HD33, a compact, 3-MOS sensor, multi-standard, POV HD camera, and the small, self-contained, signal sensor KP-HD20A HD camera.

Several recently introduced multiformat cameras also will be shown, including the SK-HD1200 native 1080/60p studio and EFP camera; SK-HD1000 dockable studio and field camera; SK-HD2000 native 1080/60i studio and field production camera; Z-HD5000 HDTV studio and field camera; and the DK-H200, DK-H100 and DK-Z50 HDTV cameras.

The SK-HD1500 slow-motion HD camera rounds out Hitachi’s offerings to mobile truck companies and sports producers.

