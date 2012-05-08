Rohde & Schwarz ETC delivers compact analysis for digital TV transmitter testing
The new Rohde & Schwarz ETC compact TV analyzer offers the full range of measurement functions required for quality testing of digital ISDB-T, DVB-T and DVB-T2 transmitters.
The R&S ETC provides network operators with a convenient solution for testing their transmitters during commissioning, maintenance and servicing. The R&S ETC is well suited for this task, offering a wide range of functions, including spectrum analysis, TV analysis, scalar network analysis and power measurement in a single instrument.
It also can be used for network coverage measurements, such as during drive tests. The compact TV analyzer fully supports the DVB-T2 single and multiple PLP transmission modes. It provides a detailed display of constellation diagrams, channel impulse response, shoulder distance of the OFDM spectrum and MER(k) (modulation error ratio versus OFDM carriers).
