Union Editorial Takes Commercials Into 5.1 Surround with Genelec Monitoring

— From Fiat to Chevy, Diet Pepsi to McDonald’s, Los Angeles commercial post facility Union Editorial is working in the high end of broadcast post production, and their recent acquisition of a 5.1 surround monitoring array of Genelec 8250A and 8240A Bi-Amplified DSP Monitors and a 7260A Active DSP Subwoofer will help keep them there —

NATICK, MA, February 21, 2012 — Prime-time broadcast commercials have followed sports and entertainment programming into the domain of discrete 5.1 surround sound. That has raised the bar for post production facilities in that business, and those looking to produce the best have found Genelec Active Monitors to be the optimal solution. That’s what Union Editorial discovered when it recently needed to upgrade the monitoring in the larger of its two audio production and mixing studios. The facility regularly handles high-end agency clients, including Chevy, McDonald’s, Fiat and Diet Pepsi, and a hit commercial featured on the 2011 Super Bowl broadcast, Volkswagen’s “The Force” (which won five AICP Awards), as well as its sequel at the 2012 Super Bowl. And the L.A.-based firm also does a fair share of feature film work and movie trailers, so it needs 5.1 monitoring that can cover the gamut of media needs. And that’s just what they now have, thanks to a new monitoring system that consists of three Genelec 8250A Bi-Amplified DSP Monitors for the L-C-R array, a pair of Genelec 8240A Bi-Amplified DSP Monitors for the left and right rear surrounds, and a Genelec 7260A Active DSP Subwoofer. The system was purchased from Universal City’s RSPE Audio Solutions and installed late last year.

Senior Sound engineer Milos Zivkovic had been a fan of Genelec performance for some time, and when the upgrade was approved, he whole-heartedly endorsed going for Genelecs. “We were looking for a speaker that could serve as a good mid-field monitor -- not too big and not too small, because we have a pretty sizeable control room,” he explains. “I decided to go with the 8200 Series because they are just the right size and they also come with a lot of great features like the Genelec AutoCal™ automatic calibration system. Having things like an adjustable crossover in a speaker is fantastic. But the bottom line on the Genelec speakers is their clarity. You can hear everything and hear it accurately and without coloration. Clients are always judging our facility based on what they hear at other studios, and they know that Genelecs have got a reputation around Hollywood for being the best. That’s a reputation we like being a part of.”

For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com/ .