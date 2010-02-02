SOLID STATE LOGIC C10 HD DIGITAL BROADCAST CONSOLE SOLD TO WREG-TV

C10 Used for Live News and Local Programming

MEMPHIS, TN – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the sale of a new 24-channel C10 HD Digital Broadcast Console to CBS affiliate WREG-TV. WREG provides news programming for Memphis and the Mid-South area of the U.S., along with weather, sports, business, politics, entertainment and health programs. The C10 HD ‘5.1 Upmix’ feature gives WREG the capability of matching local stereo productions with network 5.1 feeds for seamless transitions between the two signals. WREG-TV also purchased the Production Automation option to integrate with their newsroom automation system. The C10 HD will help facilitate the station’s move into full HD broadcasting.