TV2 Hungary Builds New Broadcast Studio Around Mosart(R) Newscast Automation

BERGEN, Norway -- Jan. 25, 2012 -- TV2 Hungary, one of Hungary's top-rated television networks, is placing Mosart(R) Newscast Automation at the heart of its new broadcast studio. The studio is being implemented by Somos Broadcast Media, a systems integrator and reseller serving the Hungarian broadcast market.

"With this Mosart installation, TV2 is the first broadcaster in Hungary to adopt modern studio automation," said Rozgonyi Laszló, technical director at Somos Broadcast Media, the reseller integrating the technology. "Although TV2 had originally chosen another studio automation system, all it took was one presentation from Mosart to convince the network's engineers that they could take their newscast automation to a much more advanced level."

TV2 Hungary went live with Mosart(R) in January 2012, in conjunction with the launch of the new facility. One large selling point for TV2 was the solution's ability to integrate with almost all studio devices, without requiring the network to be tied to any manufacturer's hardware. Mosart now supports four manufacturers of vision mixers, eight audio mixers, eight brands of servers, eight graphics systems, and five camera robotics systems.

"With Mosart we're able to produce news and features with fewer people in the control room and streamline our production processes -- resulting in a better-quality newscast with fewer human errors," said Laszlo Szilagyi, head of TV2's technical department. "The system's advanced handling of macros, sequences, loops, and continue points greatly simplifies automation setup, enabling our news director to program once and then proceed through multiple events and effects."

Content repurposing/reuse is enhanced with Mosart's delivery of news as-run information to Web publishing platforms, continuity control, or media asset management (MAM) systems. Mosart's customizable graphical interface makes it easy for story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics to be assigned to on-screen buttons for easy and quick access. A range of interface overviews can also be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a virtual shot box for touchscreens, and easily adaptable for a range of TV productions. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart GUI, and Mosart operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.

"It is a strong reinforcement of Mosart Medialab's European market leadership and innovative excellence that TV2 Hungary, a highly respected national broadcaster, has chosen our solution to drive its news operations," said John Kjellevold, managing director at Mosart Medialab.

About TV2 Hungary

TV2 is one of Hungary's largest commercial television channels, operating since 1997 and providing a wide variety of programming. TV2 is owned by ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG. Among its most popular self-produced shows are Megasztár ("Mega star," an adaptation of Pop Idol), and the daily prime time soap Jóban Rosszban, and U.S. shows such as Desperate Housewives, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Numb3rs, Heroes, Smallville, House M.D., Ghost Whisperer, and Lipstick Jungle. TV2 is aired throughout Hungary. For more information, visit www.tv2.hu.

About Somos Broadcast Media

Somos Broadcast Media Zrt. made inroads to the Hungarian market with the distribution and leasing of professional audio- and video-technological equipment. The company was established in 2009 and within a short time succeeded in becoming top official dealer of SONY professional products. After closing numerous projects in the last year, the company has improved its market position as a system integrator significantly. Somos also represents companies like Pro-Bel, TSL, Miranda, Ross Video, Sachtler, and ND SatCom. In addition Somos was responsible for the design and installation of the biggest post production studios in the country with its key partners: Focus Fox, Cabbage Group, Colorfront, and Raleigh Studio. Somos boasts an impressive client list made up of numerous TV companies including TV2, Hungarian National TV, MTV, Duna TV, ATV, and a number of small regional audio and video studios doing supplementary work and product agencies.

About Mosart

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV2 Norway and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV2, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, and NRK are a few of its customers.

