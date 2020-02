Anton/Bauer Introduces New MATRIX Cheese Plate for Sony, Canon, Panasonic and RED Cameras

Anton/Bauer Offers Innovative Power Options for Industry’s Hottest Cameras

SHELTON, CT, – Maintaining its commitment to the development of power solutions for the industries top cameras, Anton/Bauer, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, is pleased to introduce its new MATRIX Cheese Plate. The company’s new mounting bracket can be used with its Gold Mount Solutions for the Sony PMW-F3 camera; Canon EOS 5D Mark II, EOS 7D and EOS 60D Digital SLR cameras; Panasonic AG-AF100 series professional HD camera and the RED EPIC.

The MATRIX Cheese Plate mounting bracket is for 15mm or 19mm rod systems (15mm or 19mm clamp kits sold separately), to be used with Gold Mounts for:

• QRC-DUAL PT – Gold Mount with 4-pin XLR and two PowerTap® outputs for the Sony F3. Also mounts directly to the AJA Ki Pro Mini as well as many manufacturers’ “cheese plates.”

• QR-DLSR – 7/14 Gold Mount for Canon 5D, 7D and 60D.

• QR-VBG – 7/14 Gold Mount adapter for the Panasonic AG-AF100.

• QRC-EPIC –Gold Mount for Red EPIC with auxiliary PowerTap connector, power cable and 6p LEMO power connector.

“Anton/Bauer has remained successful by continuing to develop power solutions and accessories for the industry’s top cameras,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development. “After 40 years of business, we remain committed to bringing innovative products to market for today’s cameramen.”

These Gold Mount solutions can also be used on support rigs such as Cinevate, Shape, Redrock Micro and Genus, among others, or with a pouch.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.