Triveni Digital CSO Richard Chernock to Present at Two NAB Show Sessions

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 13, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Richard Chernock, the company's CSO, will present at two sessions during the 2012 NAB Show. On April 16 at 2 p.m., he will be a presenter for the IEEE BTS Tutorial titled "Broadcast and the Internet-Connected TV," part of the 2012 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC). Chernock also will present "Connected Television -- Relationship to the Broadcaster" at 2 p.m. on April 18 as part of the show's BEC "Hybrid Television" session.

"The survival and success of the broadcast industry depends on broadcasters' ability to take advantage of the connected TV shift -- to stay relevant rather than be left behind," said Chernock. "During both of these presentations, I will discuss the consumer shift to connected TV viewing and address the technical and practical challenges of establishing a meaningful and valuable connection between broadcast content and connected devices, including what people see on their second screens such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones."

The IEEE BTS Tutorial will illustrate the state-of-the-art practices of various industry projects offering Internet-connected TV services. It will cover topics on how TV should be bundled with Internet, including the TV portal strategy; seamless navigation within the best of both worlds (Internet and TV); synchronization of television and Internet content on a technical basis; and broadcast links to Internet content.

Chernock will expand on this topic during his presentation for the "Hybrid Television" session. He will provide an overview of the landscape, discussing how ATSC 2.0 will help to support broadcasters in driving Internet-connected TV content with their own programming, even when it is delivered to viewers by a second provider (as opposed to pure OTT content); how second screen devices play in this picture; and how this transformation opens up new opportunities for tailored advertising and associated revenue generation.

Chernock has held many leadership roles within the ATSC and SCTE, contributing to the creation of standards and recommended practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TG1) and chair of the Non-Real-Time Services activity within ATSC. Chernock is also the founder and chairman of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Distinguished Lecturer Program.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

