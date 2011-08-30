Harmonic's ProMedia(TM) Carbon Streamlines Multiscreen News Production and Delivery for Omroep Flevoland

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 30, 2011 -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that its ProMedia(TM) Carbon file-based transcoding software has been deployed by Omroep Flevoland (OF), an independent broadcaster in the Flevoland region of the Netherlands that provides sports, entertainment, and 24/7 news broadcasting to the region's 380,000 residents. Supporting an extensive array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web, and mobile video formats, ProMedia Carbon is being used by OF to streamline the production workflow for the company's multiscreen news delivery.

As part of the complete NIS4 solution from Dutch newsroom specialist Evoxe, ProMedia Carbon is used by OF for transcoding tasks integral to the station's daily operations. ProMedia Carbon is deployed at OF in a transcoding farm configuration with multiple nodes controlled by Harmonic Workflow System (WFS) software, which the NIS4 system uses to automatically create the video assets. The newsroom sends requests directly to the ProMedia Carbon transcoding farm to archive, retrieve, and ingest content; create thumbnails; process commercials; and distribute via the Internet. Common tasks like low-resolution copy creation are also automated by ProMedia Carbon, speeding up operations.

"ProMedia Carbon is an essential technology component of our news production workflow," said Bram Liplijn, CTO at Omroep Flevoland. "In addition to the wide format support, high-volume transcoding, and video quality, ProMedia Carbon provides us with the crucial automation capabilities to keep operating expenses at a reasonable level by not requiring additional personnel to deliver 24/7 programming to these new distribution channels."

"Being trusted with such an important role in Omroep Flevoland's newsroom demonstrates the effectiveness of ProMedia Carbon. It can be relied upon to deliver the volume of content necessary for OF's demanding news cycle, while providing the video quality and multiscreen viewing options subscribers expect," said Ian Jefferson, vice president, sales and business development, Rhozet, at Harmonic Inc.

As part of the transcode process, ProMedia Carbon can handle a variety of critical operations including SD/HD conversion, PAL/NTSC conversion, logo insertion, color space conversion, color correction, and closed captions extraction.

ProMedia Carbon, powered by Rhozet(TM) technology, is one element of Harmonic's recently released ProMedia family of software solutions for multiscreen production, processing, and delivery. This unique suite of software products can be deployed individually or as an end-to-end video processing solution, and perform a range of functions including live- and file-based transcoding, packaging, and origination to enable high-quality video creation and delivery to TVs, PCs, tablets, and smartphones. The ProMedia family will be on display at Harmonic's stand 1.B20 during IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

# # #

About Harmonic Inc. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) provides infrastructure that powers the video economy. The company enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated video services for television and new media platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(A) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(E) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to: speeding up operations; providing crucial automation capabilities to keep operating expenses at a reasonable level; enabling high-quality video creation and delivery.

Harmonic expectations and beliefs regarding the capabilities of Harmonic's ProMedia Carbon and the anticipated benefits for Omroep Flevoland may not materialize, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its recent Reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Harmonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.