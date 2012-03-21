Jampro Antennas Powers CFAP-DT in Quebec City, Canada

Sacramento, CA - Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission — today announced the successful installation and commissioning of a custom designed, digital television transmission antenna for CFAP-DT, a French language broadcaster located in Québec City, Québec, Canada.

The antenna is one of Jampro's Prostar Series, a JA/MS-20/39 SHO Broadband UHF Slot set to transmit on channel 39 in a side-mounted, horizontally polarized omnioid pattern. Jampro customized the unit to fit and travel within the confines of a hi-rise elevator, thus significantly reducing the expensive installation costs normally associated with a traditional rooftop installation.

"We delivered the antenna with polarization and transmission pattern specifically configured for CFAP's tower location, environment and broadcast frequency," said Alex Perchevitch, president of Jampro. "In addition, we designed the antenna's dimensions to fit within the tower's elevator to facilitate installation."

CFAP-DT is a V Interactions owned station, which promotes itself with the slogan "Be Entertained". It completed its transition to digital operation in August 2011.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

