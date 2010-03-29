3-D CAMERA-CONTROL FOR LIVE 3-D SPORTS PRODUCTIONS, TAPELESS HD CAMCORDER WITH FAST, FILE-BASED WORKFLOW, ULTIMATE QUALITY 3G-SDI 1080/60p HD CAMERAS AND DISPLAYS, NEW 1080/60p 3G-SDI POV CAMERA, AND AFFORDABLE NEW DUAL-FORMAT CMOS STUDIO/FIELD CAMERA, HD

LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER, BOOTH C-5108, APRIL 12-15, 2010 – Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.), Inc., the world-leading manufacturer of advanced high definition (HD) television cameras and production equipment for broadcasters, networks, and all other professional HD content creators, will exhibit its innovative product line at the 2010 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) exhibition, in Las Vegas. Included in Ikegami’s display this year are HD cameras and equipment designed for the production of stereoscopic 3-D programming, as well as HD cameras and monitors for 3G-SDI 1080/60p HD image capture and display, multi-format HD mega-pixel CMOS cameras, and the tapeless, workflow-efficient GFCam™ HD ENG camcorder with economical new Flash memory, as well as new 24p capture capability.

“Whether it’s in Vancouver, at your local TV station, or even onboard a lunar space probe, Ikegami HD cameras deliver world-leading image quality,” states Alan Keil, VP and Director of Engineering for Ikegami. “Ikegami has a long history of ‘firsts’ in television production technology, including the first practical portable ENG cameras, all-electronic computer-controlled studio cameras, tapeless camcorders, cameras with Skin-Tone Detail enhancement, and cameras using HD CMOS image sensors. Ikegami’s tradition of innovation continues at NAB 2010, with cameras, monitors, and equipment designed to address such leading-edge HD production needs as stereoscopic 3-D, full-quality 3G-SDI 1080/60p HD, and tapeless HD ENG with fast and convenient digital workflow advantages.”

3-D HDTV Production

Ikegami will exhibit its new CSU-3D camera-switching unit, which supports up to four pairs of HD cameras for use in shooting stereoscopic 3-D television productions. The CSU-3D is a vital component for shooting major events in 3-D HD, such as football and baseball games or rock concerts. The CSU-3D, working together with an MCP (maintenance control panel) and four OCPs (operation control panels), provides extensive set-up control for optimization of each camera and subsequent parallel operational control for the four pairs of HD cameras. The CSU-3D ensures that any subsequent camera adjustments are shared precisely by each camera pair, thus maintaining matched camera settings for optimum 3-D HD image capture.

3G-SDI 1080/60p HD

Considered by many industry experts as the ultimate in HD production and display because it combines the clarity of progressive scanning with the high resolution of 1920 by 1080 samples per frame, 3G-SDI (SMPTE 424M) 1080/60p HD is increasingly popular with producers looking to achieve superior HD video quality that’s also “future-proof.” This higher-quality form of HD can also be used to create stereoscopic 3-D video with stunning clarity and heightened realism. Ikegami will exhibit HD cameras and HD flat-panel LCD monitors conforming to the 1080/60p standard. Camera models include the new HDL-50DL POV box camera and the HDK-79EC/HS dual-processor HD Super Slow-Motion camera. Ikegami HD flat-panel LCD monitors with an optional 3G-SDI input include Ikegami’s HLM-3250W, HLM-2450W, and HLM-1750WR.

Ikegami’s Tapeless GFCam™ HD Camcorder

Providing workflow-efficient, tapeless, and affordable HD video acquisition is Ikegami’s GFCam™ model HDS-V10 HD ENG camcorder. The GFCam™ uses MPEG-2 compression and the MXF file format for an open-codec HD/SD recording architecture that’s compatible with a large number of leading editing systems. The GFCam™ records file-based video in either 1080i or 720p on Flash-RAM media contained within a rugged GFPak that includes a convenient USB port allowing for instant access to the video from laptop or desktop editing systems. Tapeless recording advantages of the GFCam™ includes advanced features such as “Pakless” recording while exchanging media packs, proxy generation, and Bluetooth for instant export of thumbnail clips directly to laptops for fast logging, metadata insertion, and other workflow benefits. New GFCam™ features at NAB 2010 include 24p/25p/30p native recording capability and new lower-cost 64/128 GB Flash media that employs MLC (Multi Level Cell) technology with 10,000 times rewrite capacity.

Ikegami’s GFCam™ is part of its GFSeries product line, which also includes the GFStation GFS-V10 Flash memory studio deck, GF Station Portable half-rack-wide portable player/recorder, GF Player desktop playback unit and GFAdapter for convenient, direct plug-in of GFPak media into tower PC’s with fast serial-ATA interface. GFSeries Media Manager software provides efficient GFSeries integration with large server-based production environments.

Highest Quality 720p HD

New from Ikegami at NAB 2010 is the HDK-729P native 720/60p Full Digital HD portable companion camera. Delivering high sensitivity and SNR, the new HDK-729P utilizes three high-sensitivity CCD’s, Ikegami’s advanced full-digital process ASIC’s, and new 16-bit A/D conversion to achieve a range of sophisticated digital image-enhancement and detail-correction features. The new HDK-729P delivers superb picture performance in a lightweight, low-power-consumption design well-suited to a wide variety of 720/60p HD production assignments.

Affordable Native Dual-Format HD CMOS Studio/Field Camera

Also on exhibit at NAB 2010 is Ikegami’s HDK-77EC native multi-format HD CMOS portable field camera, a cost-effective solution to meet the demands of an increasingly varied HD market needing both 1080i and 720p HD. The HDK-77EC is an economical docking-style portable multi-format HD camera with CMOS imaging sensors for 1080i/720p HD format flexibility, lower power consumption, and reduced operating temperature. An added innovation is Ikegami’s CCU-890M camera control unit, which provides built-in fiber or triax connectivity for the HDK-77EC for convenient, lightweight, mobile flexibility. Users can choose the type of camera cable with a simple switch at the CCU, combined with mounting the docking FA Fiber Adapter or TA Triax Adapter to the camera head.

1080/60p CMOS HD Studio and Field Camera

Also fully exploiting the latest advances in CMOS imaging-sensor technology for native multi-format HD production performance is Ikegami’s HDK-79EC camera system. The HDK-79EC is configurable for either portable use or as a “hard” field/studio camera, and employs three 2/3-inch, 2.5 mega-pixel 1920 by 1080 CMOS-imaging sensors, which are switchable between native interlace- and progressive-readout modes. This enables the HDK-79EC to deliver multiple HD formats, including 1080/60i, 1080/24p, and 720/60p (as well as optional 50Hz HD formats 1080/50i and 720/50p).

The HDK-79EC is also available in a dual-processor version, designated the HDK-79EC/HS. This model provides high-speed sensor readout of 1080/120i and 720/120p for super slow motion video capture, and high-speed readout of 1080/60p. Pairs of HDK-79EC/HS dual-processor CMOS cameras can be used for superior 3-D 3G-SDI HDTV production. The HDK-79EC/HS will be featured in Ikegami’s special 3G-SDI HD exhibit area in its NAB 2010 booth.

Multiformat HD POV Cameras

Ikegami’s HDL-50 series of POV (point-of-view) “box” cameras are designed for capture of superb broadcast-quality HD from unmanned and/or inaccessible locations. The enormous range of applications for these cameras range from capturing POV video of traffic and weather conditions for TV stations to unmanned speed shots at motor races for network sports coverage. And most recently the applications have extended to 3-D production, especially for Steadicam use. The small size and light weight of the camera combined with the high performance HD images fulfill the requirements of critical users.

New for NAB 2010 is Ikegami’s HDL-50DL POV camera for 1080/60p HD video capture. Matching the performance of its larger counterpart, the HDK-79EC/HS, the HDL-50/DL incorporates dual processors to deliver 1080/60p in addition to standard rate HD formats. Meanwhile the camera maintains the small lightweight body of conventional POV cameras. Applications include high end teleconference where the quality of 1080/60p will stand up to even very large screen display, as well as, anticipated 3-D 3G production in the future.

Other Ikegami HDL-50 series cameras on display at NAB will include the HDL-51, which employs three newly developed 2.5 Mega-pixel CMOS sensors for native multi-format HD operation, including 1080/60i, 1080/24p, and 720/60p video directly from the camera head. A motorized remote-controllable ND filter wheel and electric color-correction filter enables the HDL-51 to operate in a wide range of lighting conditions. An HS version of the HDL-51 is also available, providing 1080/60p 3G-SDI HD video output.

Ikegami’s innovations for the increasingly varied HD market also include a new camera designed for aerial applications. The new HDL-F25i is a “separate optics” 1080i HD camera featuring a compact optical block (80mm in physical depth) designed to mate with long telephoto lenses inside a gyro-stabilized mount (e.g., for helicopter or blimp applications). Separable from its “box-style” CCU by cable lengths as long as 50 meters, the new HDL-F25i’s optical block features three full-quality 2/3-inch CCD’s for maximum sensitivity, signal-to-noise, and colorimetry performance. This airborne HD camera is well suited for TV news helicopters and homeland security applications.

HD Video Monitoring With Space-Saving LCD Technology

The superior image quality of Ikegami’s HD cameras is matched by the display capabilities of Ikegami’s line of industry-leading flat-panel LCD HD video monitors. Continuing its tradition of providing high-performance value at an affordable price are Ikegami’s economical new 17-inch HLM-1704WR and 9-inch HLM-904WR LCD flat-panel multi-format HD video monitors. The HLM-1704WR uses a 10-bit LCD panel; both monitors include such standard features as a DVI-D input, embedded audio level indicator, analog de-muxed audio outputs, headphone jack, user-marker feature, USB I/F for auto set-up, and waveform monitor and vectorscope display. Both the HLM-1704WR and HLM-904WR can operate on either AC or DC power.

Ikegami’s top-of-the-line LCD HD video monitors will also be displayed. These include the lightweight, low-power-consumption, full 1920 by 1080-pixel, 10-bit, 32-inch HLM-3250W and 24-inch HLM-2450W HD monitors. Both support multi-format SDI input as well as DVI-D and VBS inputs as a standard feature, and they include a 3G-SDI input as an option. These monitors employ LCD panels with a wide viewing angle, high brightness, high contrast, quick motion response, and superb color reproduction. Both achieve real pixel allocation without resizing and superb gradation characteristics for a wide range of broadcast applications, including use in monitor walls. Both monitors also provide not only HD and SD video display but also vectorscope and waveform display, adjustable horizontal or vertical color-coded embedded audio meters, and – as an option – embedded audio output.

Also offering an optional 3G-SDI input is the new 17-inch HLM-1750WR, which also features a full (1920 by 1080) HD LCD panel with wide critical view angle, excellent brightness and contrast, extra fast response time from double speed refresh, and faithful color reproduction. Standard inputs include DVI-D and VBS.

For HD monitoring in confined spaces such as production vehicles and small edit rooms, Ikegami’s NAB 2010 exhibit will include the HLM-920 9-inch WVGA HD/SD 16:9 multi-format color LCD monitor sized for dual-rack-mounting configurations. The HLM-920WP version is suitable for field use with either DC input or battery operation. Both versions of the monitor provide two-channel HD-SDI inputs, two-channel analog composite video inputs, waveform and VITC display, and a wide critical-viewing angle of 170 degrees.

HD/SD Production Switcher

Also among Ikegami’s NAB 2010 affordable new-product introductions is the compact HSS-200 production switcher, an advanced HD/SD unit designed for small- and mid-size digital broadcast facilities, production vehicles, and other professional video control rooms. Designed for the transition to HDTV, the multi-format HSS-200 provides two M/E’s (mix/effects buses), a four-keyer configuration, a programmable effects capability, an 8.4-inch LCD touch screen for set-up, and a total of 16 inputs and 6 outputs to meet a wide variety of system requirements.

These and other industry-leading Ikegami products will be exhibited throughout NAB 2010 at Booth No. C-5108 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 12 to 15.

