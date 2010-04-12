Panasonic shows all-in-one AG-3DA1 3-D camcorder

Panasonic Solutions Company showcased its new AG-3DA1, a professional-quality, fully integrated full-HD 3-D camcorder offering SD media card recording.

Panasonic booth (#C3712) visitors will be able to view 3-D video content shot with the 3DA1 during show hours. Also on display will be Panasonic's recently announced BT-3DL2550, a 25in professional-quality 3-D LCD monitor for field use, and the AG-HMX100, a professional HD digital AV mixer for live 3-D event production.

At less than 6.6 pounds, the AG-3DA1 is equipped with dual lenses and two 1/4.1in full 1920x1080 2.07-megapixel 3-MOS imagers to record 1080/60i, 50i, 30p, 25p and 24p (native) and 720/60p and 50p in AVCHD. It can record for up to 180 minutes on dual 32GB SD cards in Panasonic's professional AVCHD PH mode and offers professional interfaces including dual HD-SDI out, HDMI (version 1.4), two XLR connectors, built-in stereo microphone, and twin-lens camera remotes. It is also equipped with remote terminal for focus iris, zoom, REC start/stop, and convergence point. Its 3.2in LCD screen provides the option to switch from Left, Right or overlay image display.